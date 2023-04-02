Bezzechi secures maiden MotoGP win in Argentina after Bagnaia crash

Marco Bezzechi secured his first MotoGP win with a stellar ride in a wet Argentine Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Runner-up in Saturday's Sprint, Bezzechi took the lead on the opening lap and led throughout, finishing ahead of Johann Zarco in second and Alex Marquez, who started on pole, in third.

Bezzechi's victory sends him to the summit of the 2023 MotoGP standings, with previous leader and defending champion Francesco Bagnaia crashing out soon after rising to second ahead of Marquez.

Franco Morbidelli looked set for a podium finish before Zarco's thrilling late charge through the field relegated him to fourth, while Marquez celebrated his first podium since his rookie season in 2020.

Brad Binder, winner of Saturday's Sprint, crashed at turn five on the opening lap, while Fabio Quartararo was another to endure a difficult start after being pushed off by Takaaki Nakagami.

Bezzechi was in a class of his own in the lead, opening up an advantage of over seven seconds after Bagnaia, then running second, crashed out on lap 17.

Quartararo then began to rise through the field but the most impressive late charge came from Zarco, a second quicker than his competitors as he pushed his way to a podium spot.

His work was done on the final lap, overtaking Marquez, but there was no competition for Bezzechi, who cruised to victory to finish over four seconds ahead of his nearest rivals.

Top 10

1. Marco Bezzechi (Mooney VR46) 44:28:518

2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +4.085

3. Alex Marquez (Gresini) +4.681

4. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) +7.581

5. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) +9.746

6. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) +10.562

7. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) +11.095

8. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46) +13.694

9. Alex Rins (LCR Honda) +14.327

10. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini) +18.515

Championship Standings

Riders

1. Marco Bezzechi (Mooney VR46) 50

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 41

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 35

4. Alex Marquez (Gresini) 33

5. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 32

Teams

1. Mooney VR46 65

2. Pramac Racing 57

3. Red Bull KTM 47

4. Aprilia 44

5. Ducati 41