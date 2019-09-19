Bezzecchi joins VR46 Moto2 team for 2020
moved up to the intermediate class this year after challenging for Moto3 title honours in 2018, but has endured a tough rookie campaign aboard the Tech 3 KTM, managing only two points finishes in 13 races.
Next year, he will partner Rossi's half-brother aboard one of the Sky-backed VR46 team's Kalex machines, replacing Gresini-bound Nicolo Bulega.
"I am really happy about this great opportunity: I came into the world championship thanks to the support of the Academy and today to be able to race with this team makes me very proud," commented Bezzecchi.
"This second season in Moto2 will be a challenge and I will give the maximum to repay the faith of all my supporters."
Marco Bezzecchi, Tech 3
Gold and Goose / LAT Images
VR46 has also firmed up its roster for the 2020 Moto3 season.
Migno spent three seasons with the squad in 2015-17, before switching to the Angel Nieto squad for 2018 and WorldWideRace (formerly Bester Capital Dubai) this season.
He replaces .
Elsewhere on the Moto2 grid, it has been announced that there are changes at the team.
2020 Moto2 grid so far:
Marc VDS
Alex Marquez
Sam Lowes
Pons Racing
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport
Iker Lecuona
Jorge Martin
Speed Up
Jorge Navarro
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP
Tom Luthi
Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing
Remy Gardner
Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta
Xavi Vierge
Hafizh Syahrin
Italtrans
Enea Bastianini
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46
Luca Marini
Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team
Aron Canet
TBA
American Racing
Marcos Ramirez
TBA
RW Racing
Jesko Raffin
Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing
Nicolo Bulega
TBA