Bez ‘aching in places he didn’t know existed’ as Happy Mondays star looks to rival Joe Wicks workout

Happy Mondays raver Bez has complained about his “aches and pains” ahead of launching his own workout programme on YouTube this weekend.
The Madchester legend is swapping his maracas for dumbbells as he shares fitness videos under the title Get Buzzin’ With Bez.
The 56-year-old will be sharing videos on YouTube under the title Get Buzzin’ With Bez.
But unlike fitness coach Wicks, Bez will be following the orders of a personal trainer as well as visiting a psychologist, learning yoga and trying hypnotherapy.
On Friday, Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, was up early enough to tell BBC Breakfast: "You know what, I am aching in places you didn't think could ache. It's kind of a nice ache.
"Yesterday morning when I went out to do my exercise, I really didn't feel like doing it. I was like really struggling.
"I was limping down to the park. Thinking 'Oh my God, it's snowing, sleeting. It's horrible. What am I doing?'
"Once I got started, and got through the first few exercises, I warmed up. I felt really good."
He added "Another thing that's been great for myself, I've been sleeping so much better.
"Usually I have disturbed sleeps through the night. I have been sleeping right through the night. The feelgood factor. The natural high of doing exercise with all the endorphins rushing."
He explained: "I'd like to think I'm somewhere between Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator.
"Normally I've been burning lots of calories by dancing, going to shows and generally being active.
"But since we went into the first lockdown, I've been mainly sat on the sofa."
Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.
Happy Mondays, fronted by Shaun Ryder, was one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, with songs including Lazyitis, Step On and 24 Hour Party People.
Fitness coach Wicks became a lockdown hit when he launched his online fitness classes which were watched by more than 1 million people around the world.
With the series Get Buzzin’ with Bez launching on YouTube on Sunday you certainly can’t accuse him of Lazyitis.
