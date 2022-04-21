These Beyond Yoga leggings are the only thing that gets me to exercise — so I’m buying more while they’re on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let me be honest: If I don’t have a group workout class that will charge me $20 for not coming, some days, I just can’t find the motivation to exercise. But I do have a trick for those days — it’s pulling out my Beyond Yoga leggings.

In my opinion, the brand’s Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted Leggings are some of the best in the world, and as a shopping editor, I’ve tested my fair share. But the only thing better than these leggings on their own is that they’re on sale right now for $30 off in three colors!

These leggings are incredible for quite a few reasons, but the No. 1 reason I’m so obsessed has to be the fact that they are wildly soft.

Made from Beyond Yoga’s cult-favorite Spacedye fabric, these moisture-wicking leggings are both buttery soft and super stretchy. But these aren’t a thin pair of pants that’ll bag out in a few weeks. I have several pairs and can attest that after years of wear and washes, these leggings snap right back into shape and never leave me wondering if they’ve become see-through. The fabric even has UV protection!

I also love that these leggings don’t have any outside seams and hit right at the ankle. I’m almost 6-feet tall, but these leggings are still a great length for me. Additionally, this style is high-waisted, which means it goes with any top or sports bra and is ultra-flattering. (I’d recommend wearing them with Beyond Yoga’s Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank, just FYI!)

The leggings from the side and back.

But you get the picture — I adore these leggings. So I’m sure you can imagine how stoked I was to see them in Beyond Yoga’s sale section! While the marked-down red and bronze shades have one or two sizes already sold out, the Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted Leggings in blue (shown above) are in stock now in all sizes XXS through XL.

If you need a pair of leggings to work out, lounge or even sleep in (yes, they’re that comfy), do yourself a favor and buy a pair ASAP.

