‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive experience sets Sacramento venue. Here’s where and when

Hanh Truong
·1 min read
Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” a digital art show featuring Vincent van Gogh’s artwork, officially announced its Sacramento venue and dates.

This exhibit is one of the popular renditions of the art show. It’s also one of the two experiences that is coming to Sacramento — the second being “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” for which locations and dates have yet to be announced.

Beyond Van Gogh will be presented at Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento. The exhibit opens on Nov. 18.

“Beyond Van Gogh is a rich and unique multimedia experience, taking the viewer on a journey through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics ‘The Starry Night’, ‘Sunflowers’, and ‘Cafe Terrace at Night’, now freed from their frames,” the exhibit said on its website.

Ticket prices vary depending on age and ticket type. You can purchase yours online.

