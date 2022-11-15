Beyond Taylor Swift: Tyler Childers, Louis Tomlinson, more Kansas City shows announced

On sale Friday, Nov. 18

Chapel Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Blue October, Feb. 25, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram, March 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman with Saint Asonia, March 17, Midland. $29.75-$59.75

Toto, March 19, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Jessie Murph, March 29, The Truman. $17

Koe Wetzel, with The Cadillac Three and Dylan Wheeler, March 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Sullivan King with Level Up, Benda and Vastive, April 11, The Truman. $20- 50

The Texas Tenors, April 15, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Elevation Nights, April 22, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.

August Burns Red with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within, April 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Chicago, May 26, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Kentucky singer Tyler Childers will perform June 15 at Starlight.

Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50

Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA.

Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50

Foreigner, with Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson, will bring its Historic Farewell Tour to the Starlight Theatre on July 18.

Just announced

Lyfe Jennings with Kut Klose and LeVelle, Dec. 17, Kansas City Scottish Rite. $49.50-$99

Ott., Feb. 4, Madrid. $25-$55

Jerry Cantrell with Thunderpussy, March 25, Uptown. $35-$79

Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50

Upcoming

The Elders, March 17, Knuckleheads. $30. On sale Nov. 25.

Also on sale

Ninja Sex Party, Nov. 17, Folly. $39.50

Tauren Wells, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$70

Turnover, Nov. 17, Madrid. $26-$36.50

Walter Parks and Swamp Cabbage with Jagoda and Matt Lindsey, Thursday, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Little Strangers, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22

Casey Donahew, Nov. 18, Granada. $30

For the Roses: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, Nov. 18, Westport Bowery. $20

Kai Wachi, Nov. 18, Madrid. $20-$50

Mavis Staples, Nov. 18, Lied Center. $19-$50

Puscifer with Night Club, Nov. 18, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Reba McEntire with Terri Clark, Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center. $45.75-$222.75

Counterparts, Nov. 19, Bottleneck. $20

LaChanze and Krystal Joy Brown, Nov. 19, Folly. $30-$150

Paul Clark with Phil Keaggy, Nov. 19, Harmony Vineyard Church. $20

Plains with Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson with MJ Lenderman, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $26.50

Ron White, Nov. 19, Ameristar. $70-$169

Tsuruda and Super Future, Nov. 19, Aura. $25

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 20, Kauffman Center. $79.50-$104.50

Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 23 and 25, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Eagles, Nov. 23, T-Mobile Center. $129-$499

The Schwag, Nov. 24, Uptown. $15

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Nov. 25-27, Music Hall. $31-$137

Digital Underground, Nov. 25, VooDoo. $40-$65

Glenn Jones and Kenny Howell, Nov. 25, ArtsTech. $50

Kodak Black with Nardo Wick & Friends, Nov. 25, T-Mobile Center. $69-$125

Peekaboo with Ternion Sound, Nov. 25, The Truman. $35-$55

“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 26, Uptown. $22-$77

For King + Country, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $24.99-$249.99

Jam, Nov. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26, Bottleneck. $25

The Rainmakers with Danny Cox, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Nov. 29, T-Mobile Center. $25.50-$125.50

Charley Crockett, Nov. 30, Uptown. $35-$75

Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes, Nov. 30, Lied Center. $11-$30

December

American Aquarium, Dec. 1, Granada. $20-$100

G-Space and Smith, Dec. 1, Encore. $25

Home Free, Dec. 1, Uptown. $27.50-$62.50

TenThing Brass Ensemble, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Cannibal Corpse with Dark Funeral and more, Dec. 3, Granada. $27.50

Eidola, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $20

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Dec. 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Widdler with Um, Dec. 3, Aura. $20

Zingara, Dec. 3, Encore. $20

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Midland. $29.50-$80

Winterlude: Doug Talley Quartet, Dec. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Midland. $44.50-$84.50

Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Fritz Hager and Allegra Miles, Dec. 6, Encore. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Family” featuring Lonnie and Chloe McFadden, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Wet Leg, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$44

Amon Amarth with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation, Dec. 7, Uptown. $39.50-$97.25

Lemonheads, Dec. 7, Madrid. $30-$49

The 1975, Dec. 8, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$71

Aaron Lewis, Dec. 9, Ameristar. $73-$95

David George Orchestra, Dec. 9, Madrid. $20-$40

He$h, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20

“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115

Switchfoot, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$190

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$40

Trampled by Turtles with Sumbuck, Dec. 10, Uptown. $35-$55

Travis Tritt, Dec. 10, Ameristar. $75-$95

Leo Kottke, Dec. 11, Madrid. $52-$69.50

Madball, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $20

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Tvboo, Dec. 15, Record Bar. $20-$30

“CoComelon” Live, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $32-$227

Figure and I.ll Gates, Dec. 17, Aura. $20

Kameron Marlowe with Megan Moroney, Dec. 17, Big Sky. $20

Martina McBride, Dec. 17, Midland. $49.50-$99.50

Kelley Hunt and Friends, “Winter Soulstice,” Dec. 17, Folly. $25-$55

Ramirez, Dec. 18, Bottleneck. $22

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, T-Mobile Center. $29-$109.50

Ward Davis, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $20-$115

January

Inhuman, Jan. 14, Aura. $20

Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Casey Donahew, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35

Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55

Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45

Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50

Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20

Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65

Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35

MeSo, Jan. 28, Encore. $26

Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151

The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30

February

Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30

Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49

The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50

The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Keillor & Company featuring Garrison Keillor, Feb. 8, Uptown. $49-$69

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20

Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25

Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59

Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65

“Ancient Aliens” Live, Feb. 16, Uptown. $39-$59

Thy Art Is Murder, Feb. 17, Granada. $25

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50

Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60

Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50

Disney On Ice, “Let’s Celebrate,” Feb. 23-26, T-Mobile Center. $20-$95

DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22

March

Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20

Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60

White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50

Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45

Chris D’Elia, March 9, Midland. $34.50-$54.50

The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50

Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55

Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122

John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40

Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50

We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com $63.75-$264

Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225

Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42

Luzcid, March 25, Encore. $25

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249

Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45

Mike, March 19, Bottleneck. $20

Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Brandon Lake, March 25, Sheffield Family Life Center. $29.50-$80

JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50

Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68

A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50

April

John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50

King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50

Spencer Sutherland, April 5, Madrid. $22-$30

Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50

Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55

Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107

Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30

KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127

Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50

Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80

Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25

Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75

John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59

John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30

Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25

Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250

Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60

Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50

Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525

May-August

Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60

Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, May 19, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$104.50

Cirque du Soleil, “Corteo,” May 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $49-$159

The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50

Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $20-$124.50

Taylor Tomlinson, June 10, Midland. $29.75-$69.75

Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

“Madagascar – The Musical,” June 16, Music Hall. $39-$100

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29

Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69

Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95

Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50

Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149

Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com