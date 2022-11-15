Beyond Taylor Swift: Tyler Childers, Louis Tomlinson, more Kansas City shows announced

Dan Kelly
·10 min read

On sale Friday, Nov. 18

Chapel Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Blue October, Feb. 25, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram, March 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman with Saint Asonia, March 17, Midland. $29.75-$59.75

Toto, March 19, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Jessie Murph, March 29, The Truman. $17

Koe Wetzel, with The Cadillac Three and Dylan Wheeler, March 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Sullivan King with Level Up, Benda and Vastive, April 11, The Truman. $20- 50

The Texas Tenors, April 15, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Elevation Nights, April 22, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.

August Burns Red with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within, April 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Chicago, May 26, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Kentucky singer Tyler Childers will perform June 15 at Starlight.
Kentucky singer Tyler Childers will perform June 15 at Starlight.

Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50

Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA.

Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50

Foreigner, with Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson, will bring its Historic Farewell Tour to the Starlight Theatre on July 18.
Foreigner, with Bruce Watson, left, and Jeff Pilson, will bring its Historic Farewell Tour to the Starlight Theatre on July 18.

Just announced

Lyfe Jennings with Kut Klose and LeVelle, Dec. 17, Kansas City Scottish Rite. $49.50-$99

Ott., Feb. 4, Madrid. $25-$55

Jerry Cantrell with Thunderpussy, March 25, Uptown. $35-$79

Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50

Upcoming

The Elders, March 17, Knuckleheads. $30. On sale Nov. 25.

Also on sale

Ninja Sex Party, Nov. 17, Folly. $39.50

Tauren Wells, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$70

Turnover, Nov. 17, Madrid. $26-$36.50

Walter Parks and Swamp Cabbage with Jagoda and Matt Lindsey, Thursday, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Little Strangers, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22

Casey Donahew, Nov. 18, Granada. $30

For the Roses: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, Nov. 18, Westport Bowery. $20

Kai Wachi, Nov. 18, Madrid. $20-$50

Mavis Staples, Nov. 18, Lied Center. $19-$50

Puscifer with Night Club, Nov. 18, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Reba McEntire with Terri Clark, Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center. $45.75-$222.75

Counterparts, Nov. 19, Bottleneck. $20

LaChanze and Krystal Joy Brown, Nov. 19, Folly. $30-$150

Paul Clark with Phil Keaggy, Nov. 19, Harmony Vineyard Church. $20

Plains with Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson with MJ Lenderman, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $26.50

Ron White, Nov. 19, Ameristar. $70-$169

Tsuruda and Super Future, Nov. 19, Aura. $25

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 20, Kauffman Center. $79.50-$104.50

Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 23 and 25, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Eagles, Nov. 23, T-Mobile Center. $129-$499

The Schwag, Nov. 24, Uptown. $15

Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Nov. 25-27, Music Hall. $31-$137

Digital Underground, Nov. 25, VooDoo. $40-$65

Glenn Jones and Kenny Howell, Nov. 25, ArtsTech. $50

Kodak Black with Nardo Wick & Friends, Nov. 25, T-Mobile Center. $69-$125

Peekaboo with Ternion Sound, Nov. 25, The Truman. $35-$55

“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 26, Uptown. $22-$77

For King + Country, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $24.99-$249.99

Jam, Nov. 26, Knuckleheads. $20

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26, Bottleneck. $25

The Rainmakers with Danny Cox, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Nov. 29, T-Mobile Center. $25.50-$125.50

Charley Crockett, Nov. 30, Uptown. $35-$75

Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes, Nov. 30, Lied Center. $11-$30

December

American Aquarium, Dec. 1, Granada. $20-$100

G-Space and Smith, Dec. 1, Encore. $25

Home Free, Dec. 1, Uptown. $27.50-$62.50

TenThing Brass Ensemble, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Cannibal Corpse with Dark Funeral and more, Dec. 3, Granada. $27.50

Eidola, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $20

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Dec. 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Widdler with Um, Dec. 3, Aura. $20

Zingara, Dec. 3, Encore. $20

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Midland. $29.50-$80

Winterlude: Doug Talley Quartet, Dec. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Midland. $44.50-$84.50

Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Fritz Hager and Allegra Miles, Dec. 6, Encore. $25

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Family” featuring Lonnie and Chloe McFadden, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Wet Leg, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$44

Amon Amarth with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation, Dec. 7, Uptown. $39.50-$97.25

Lemonheads, Dec. 7, Madrid. $30-$49

The 1975, Dec. 8, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$71

Aaron Lewis, Dec. 9, Ameristar. $73-$95

David George Orchestra, Dec. 9, Madrid. $20-$40

He$h, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20

“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115

Switchfoot, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$190

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$40

Trampled by Turtles with Sumbuck, Dec. 10, Uptown. $35-$55

Travis Tritt, Dec. 10, Ameristar. $75-$95

Leo Kottke, Dec. 11, Madrid. $52-$69.50

Madball, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $20

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Tvboo, Dec. 15, Record Bar. $20-$30

“CoComelon” Live, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $32-$227

Figure and I.ll Gates, Dec. 17, Aura. $20

Kameron Marlowe with Megan Moroney, Dec. 17, Big Sky. $20

Martina McBride, Dec. 17, Midland. $49.50-$99.50

Kelley Hunt and Friends, “Winter Soulstice,” Dec. 17, Folly. $25-$55

Ramirez, Dec. 18, Bottleneck. $22

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, T-Mobile Center. $29-$109.50

Ward Davis, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $20-$115

January

Inhuman, Jan. 14, Aura. $20

Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Casey Donahew, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35

Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55

Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45

Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50

Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20

Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65

Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35

MeSo, Jan. 28, Encore. $26

Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151

The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30

February

Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30

Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49

The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50

The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Keillor & Company featuring Garrison Keillor, Feb. 8, Uptown. $49-$69

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20

Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25

Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59

Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65

“Ancient Aliens” Live, Feb. 16, Uptown. $39-$59

Thy Art Is Murder, Feb. 17, Granada. $25

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50

Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60

Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50

Disney On Ice, “Let’s Celebrate,” Feb. 23-26, T-Mobile Center. $20-$95

DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22

March

Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20

Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60

White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50

Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45

Chris D’Elia, March 9, Midland. $34.50-$54.50

The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50

Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42

Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55

Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122

John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40

Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50

We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com $63.75-$264

Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225

Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42

Luzcid, March 25, Encore. $25

Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249

Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45

Mike, March 19, Bottleneck. $20

Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Brandon Lake, March 25, Sheffield Family Life Center. $29.50-$80

JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50

Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68

A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50

April

John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50

King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50

Spencer Sutherland, April 5, Madrid. $22-$30

Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50

Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55

Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107

Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30

KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127

Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50

Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80

Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49

Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25

Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75

John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59

John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30

Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25

Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250

Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60

Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35

Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50

Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525

May-August

Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60

Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, May 19, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$104.50

Cirque du Soleil, “Corteo,” May 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $49-$159

The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50

Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $20-$124.50

Taylor Tomlinson, June 10, Midland. $29.75-$69.75

Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

“Madagascar – The Musical,” June 16, Music Hall. $39-$100

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29

Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69

Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95

Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50

Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149

Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

Latest Stories

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie