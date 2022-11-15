Beyond Taylor Swift: Tyler Childers, Louis Tomlinson, more Kansas City shows announced
On sale Friday, Nov. 18
Chapel Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Blue October, Feb. 25, The Truman. $39.50-$75
Reverend Horton Heat with Scott H. Biram, March 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman with Saint Asonia, March 17, Midland. $29.75-$59.75
Toto, March 19, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Jessie Murph, March 29, The Truman. $17
Koe Wetzel, with The Cadillac Three and Dylan Wheeler, March 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket prices TBA.
Sullivan King with Level Up, Benda and Vastive, April 11, The Truman. $20- 50
The Texas Tenors, April 15, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
Elevation Nights, April 22, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.
August Burns Red with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within, April 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Chicago, May 26, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Tyler Childers, June 15, Starlight. $39.50-$124.50
Taylor Swift, July 7-8, Arrowhead. Ticket prices TBA.
Foreigner with Loverboy, July 18, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Just announced
Lyfe Jennings with Kut Klose and LeVelle, Dec. 17, Kansas City Scottish Rite. $49.50-$99
Ott., Feb. 4, Madrid. $25-$55
Jerry Cantrell with Thunderpussy, March 25, Uptown. $35-$79
Louis Tomlinson, June 10, Starlight. $35-$99.50
Upcoming
The Elders, March 17, Knuckleheads. $30. On sale Nov. 25.
Also on sale
Ninja Sex Party, Nov. 17, Folly. $39.50
Tauren Wells, Nov. 17, Midland. $25-$70
Turnover, Nov. 17, Madrid. $26-$36.50
Walter Parks and Swamp Cabbage with Jagoda and Matt Lindsey, Thursday, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Little Strangers, Nov. 18, The Truman. $22
Casey Donahew, Nov. 18, Granada. $30
For the Roses: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, Nov. 18, Westport Bowery. $20
Kai Wachi, Nov. 18, Madrid. $20-$50
Mavis Staples, Nov. 18, Lied Center. $19-$50
Puscifer with Night Club, Nov. 18, Midland. $39.50-$79.50
Reba McEntire with Terri Clark, Nov. 18, T-Mobile Center. $45.75-$222.75
Counterparts, Nov. 19, Bottleneck. $20
LaChanze and Krystal Joy Brown, Nov. 19, Folly. $30-$150
Paul Clark with Phil Keaggy, Nov. 19, Harmony Vineyard Church. $20
Plains with Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson with MJ Lenderman, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $26.50
Ron White, Nov. 19, Ameristar. $70-$169
Tsuruda and Super Future, Nov. 19, Aura. $25
Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 20, Kauffman Center. $79.50-$104.50
Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99
Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 23 and 25, Knuckleheads. $35-$60
Eagles, Nov. 23, T-Mobile Center. $129-$499
The Schwag, Nov. 24, Uptown. $15
Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Nov. 25-27, Music Hall. $31-$137
Digital Underground, Nov. 25, VooDoo. $40-$65
Glenn Jones and Kenny Howell, Nov. 25, ArtsTech. $50
Kodak Black with Nardo Wick & Friends, Nov. 25, T-Mobile Center. $69-$125
Peekaboo with Ternion Sound, Nov. 25, The Truman. $35-$55
“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 26, Uptown. $22-$77
For King + Country, Nov. 26, T-Mobile Center. $24.99-$249.99
Jam, Nov. 26, Knuckleheads. $20
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26, Bottleneck. $25
The Rainmakers with Danny Cox, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $20
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert, Nov. 29, T-Mobile Center. $25.50-$125.50
Charley Crockett, Nov. 30, Uptown. $35-$75
Paige Hernandez’s Liner Notes, Nov. 30, Lied Center. $11-$30
December
American Aquarium, Dec. 1, Granada. $20-$100
G-Space and Smith, Dec. 1, Encore. $25
Home Free, Dec. 1, Uptown. $27.50-$62.50
TenThing Brass Ensemble, Dec. 2, Yardley Hall. $14-$42
Cannibal Corpse with Dark Funeral and more, Dec. 3, Granada. $27.50
Eidola, Dec. 3, Bottleneck. $20
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Dec. 3, Lied Center. $16-$30
The Widdler with Um, Dec. 3, Aura. $20
Zingara, Dec. 3, Encore. $20
Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Midland. $29.50-$80
Winterlude: Doug Talley Quartet, Dec. 4, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Midland. $44.50-$84.50
Francisco Martin, Jonny West, Fritz Hager and Allegra Miles, Dec. 6, Encore. $25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Family” featuring Lonnie and Chloe McFadden, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Wet Leg, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$44
Amon Amarth with Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation, Dec. 7, Uptown. $39.50-$97.25
Lemonheads, Dec. 7, Madrid. $30-$49
The 1975, Dec. 8, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$71
Aaron Lewis, Dec. 9, Ameristar. $73-$95
David George Orchestra, Dec. 9, Madrid. $20-$40
He$h, Dec. 9, RecordBar. $20
“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115
Switchfoot, Dec. 9, Uptown. $35-$190
Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$40
Trampled by Turtles with Sumbuck, Dec. 10, Uptown. $35-$55
Travis Tritt, Dec. 10, Ameristar. $75-$95
Leo Kottke, Dec. 11, Madrid. $52-$69.50
Madball, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $20
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Tvboo, Dec. 15, Record Bar. $20-$30
“CoComelon” Live, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $32-$227
Figure and I.ll Gates, Dec. 17, Aura. $20
Kameron Marlowe with Megan Moroney, Dec. 17, Big Sky. $20
Martina McBride, Dec. 17, Midland. $49.50-$99.50
Kelley Hunt and Friends, “Winter Soulstice,” Dec. 17, Folly. $25-$55
Ramirez, Dec. 18, Bottleneck. $22
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, T-Mobile Center. $29-$109.50
Ward Davis, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $20-$115
January
Inhuman, Jan. 14, Aura. $20
Winterlude: Bobby Watson Quartet, Jan. 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Casey Donahew, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $35
Miguel Zenón Quartet, Jan. 20, Folly. $25-$60
Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Jan. 21, Ameristar. $40-$55
Oran Etkin, “Open Arms,” Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Larkin Poe, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $30-$45
Angel Olsen, Jan. 27, Liberty Hall. $30-$50
Dan Cummins, Jan. 27, Uptown. $37-$231.50
Crankdat, Jan. 28, Aura. $20
Eddie B. Jan. 28, Midland. $25-$65
Making Movies, Jan. 28, Folly. $20-$35
MeSo, Jan. 28, Encore. $26
Nick Swardson, Jan. 28, Uptown. $39.50-$151
The Lone Bellow, Jan. 31, Knuckleheads. $30
February
Hairball, Feb. 3, Ameristar. $20-$30
Joe Pera, Feb. 3, Uptown. $39-$49
The Judds, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$399.50
The Small Glories, Feb. 5, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Death Cab for Cutie with Momma, Feb. 6, Midland. $39.50-$79.50
Keillor & Company featuring Garrison Keillor, Feb. 8, Uptown. $49-$69
Magic City Hippies, Feb. 8, RecordBar. $20
Blood Brothers with Albert Castiglia and Mike Zito, Feb. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
We Came as Romans, Feb. 13, Granada. $25
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 15, Liberty Hall. $39-$59
Noah Kahan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $38-$65
“Ancient Aliens” Live, Feb. 16, Uptown. $39-$59
Thy Art Is Murder, Feb. 17, Granada. $25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $63.50-$403.50
Hermon Mehari Quartet Feb. 18, Folly. $25-$60
Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
International Anime Music Festival, Feb. 21, Midland. $39.50
Disney On Ice, “Let’s Celebrate,” Feb. 23-26, T-Mobile Center. $20-$95
DakhaBrakha, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Future” featuring Lee Langston, Feb. 24, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Kimbra with Tei Shi, Feb. 26, RecordBar. $22
March
Otoboke Beaver, March 1, RecordBar. $20
Sweet Honey in the Rock, March 3, Folly. $25-$60
White Reaper, March 4, Madrid. $25-$50
Elle King, March 8, Uptown. $39.50-$99
Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55
Subtronics, March 8, Midland. $28-$45
Chris D’Elia, March 9, Midland. $34.50-$54.50
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm, March 9, Kauffman Center. $32.50-$59.50
Danú, March 10, Yardley Hall. $14-$42
Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH and Pistols at Dawn, March 11, Midland. $35-$55
Buddy Guy, March 11, Uptown. $49-$122
John McCutcheon, March 11, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Oleta Adams, March 11, Folly. $25-$60
War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Emmet Cohen, March 12, Lied Center. $14-$40
Kenny G with Kansas City Symphony, March 13-15, Kauffman Center. $58.50-$112.50
We Outside Comedy Tour featuring Corey Holcomb, Gary Owen, Karlous Miller and more, March 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com $63.75-$264
Zach Williams, March 14, Uptown. $18-$225
Colony House, March 16, The Truman. $28-$42
Luzcid, March 25, Encore. $25
Blake Shelton with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, March 18, T-Mobile Center. $59-$249
Shooting Star, March 18, Ameristar. $30-$45
Mike, March 19, Bottleneck. $20
Winterlude: KC Jazz Disciples, March 19, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Jake Wesley Rogers, March 21, Madrid. $25
The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw, March 24, Knuckleheads. $35-$55
Brandon Lake, March 25, Sheffield Family Life Center. $29.50-$80
JID and Smino, March 25, Midland. $32.50-$59.50
Little River Band, March 25, Ameristar. $50-$68
A Moving Sound, March 31, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35
Take 6, March 31, Lied Center. $19-$50
April
John Mellencamp, April 3-4, Midland. $49.50-$139.50
King Tuff, April 3, RecordBar. $20
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, April 5, Uptown. $28-$50
Spencer Sutherland, April 5, Madrid. $22-$30
Floyd Nation, April 7, Kauffman Center. $57.50
Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain, April 1, Yardley Hall. $16-$55
Noel Miller, April 6, Uptown. $30-$107
Martha Redbone, April 7, Lied Center. $11-$30
KC Blues Festival featuring Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more, April 9, Music Hall. $61-$127
Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 14, Kauffman Center. $37.50-$107.50
Steven Curtis Chapman, April 14, Liberty Hall. $19.75-$80
Heather McMahan, April 15, Midland. $39.25-$89.25
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, Yardley Hall. $15-$49
Warren Zeiders, April 15, Granada. $25
Dawes, April 16, Liberty Hall. $30-$75
John Crist, April 16, Midland. $29.75-$59
John Gorka, April 16, Lied Center. $16-$30
Laurie Berkner, April 22, Lied Center. $14-$25
Los Temerarios, April 22, Midland. $49-$250
Tia Fuller Quintet, April 22, Folly. $25-$60
Marcus and Riza Printup, April 24-25, Lied Center. $19-$35
Ashe, April 25, The Truman. $35-$70.50
Real Talk Comedy Tour featuring DeRay Davis, B. Simone, Rickey Smiley and more, April 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $63.50-$183.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “The Root,” April 29, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Ron Pope, April 29, Knuckleheads. $20-$2,525
May-August
Air Supply, May 5, Ameristar. $68-$240
Anat Cohen Quartetinho, May 5, Folly. $25-$60
Vanessa Thomas, May 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30
Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, May 19, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$104.50
Cirque du Soleil, “Corteo,” May 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $49-$159
The Mavericks, May 25-27, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$74.50
Luke Combs, June 10, Arrowhead. $20-$124.50
Taylor Tomlinson, June 10, Midland. $29.75-$69.75
Eels, June 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
“Madagascar – The Musical,” June 16, Music Hall. $39-$100
Matchbox Twenty, June 18, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Viper, July 8, Macken Pavillion. $29
Killer Queen, July 16, Uptown. $39-$69
Shania Twain, July 19, T-Mobile Center. $36.95-$216.95
Yungblud, July 25, Uptown. $39-$50
Ed Sheeran with Khalid and Cat Burns, Aug. 5, Arrowhead. $49-$149
Raja, Aug. 10, Madrid. $30-$249
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com