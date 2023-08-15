Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released "when it is ready"

Spider-Man fans were devastated last month when Beyond the Spider-Verse was indefinitely delayed, but remained hopeful that we'd still see the threequel in 2024.

Talking to Digital Spy for the release of Strays, writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller couldn't confirm exactly when we'd get to see the Across the Spider-Verse sequel, yet assured fans it'll be released "when it is ready".

"Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great," Lord said when asked for a release date update.

Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled for release on March 29, 2024 before being taken off the release calendar entirely.

But Miller added that even though we're in for an extended wait for the movie, it will be worth the wait when it does finally arrive in cinemas to complete the story of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

"What we're trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story than it can be, and take it to places that you haven’t been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think," he explained.

Before Miles swings back into cinemas, Lord and Miller's next movie is the R-rated comedy Strays which might be about talking dogs, but definitely isn't suitable for children.

The pair told Digital Spy about how they had to cut down a scene with "too much poo" as they feared they'd lose the audience over it.

"We kind of went to places that pushed that line, or maybe crossed that line, or ran past the line and kept going," Miller added about the new movie.

Strays is released in UK cinemas on August 17 and in US cinemas on August 18. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse doesn't currently have a release date.

