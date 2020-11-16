Beyond a screen legend, Soumitra Chatterjee was a habit of the Bengali life, and the vacuum is too much to bear

Amitava Nag
·6 min read

15 November 2020. A date I will remember forever. We, mere mortals, remember people more with dates than with deeds. In our art to forget, dates are small data to remember. Easy and convenient. The legacy of a phenomenon is a vast knowledge to fathom and imbibe. Along with birthdays, anniversaries and deaths I will, henceforth, add another date to my mental repertoire, a diary of remembrances and of forgetting. As the loss settles the dust in me, I try to gather my thoughts to talk about the man whom I admired both as a person and also as one of India's finest actors of all times.

What sets Soumitra apart? I asked this question so many times before " under my breath and also in my writings. Probably, his personality, humility and the unvanquished renaissance of wonder. From Rabindranath Tagore to Soumitra via Satyajit Ray, Bengal had a cultural legacy that is deeply rooted to Bengaliness " an universality of mind liberating the parochial short-sighted vision of lesser mortals. In Bengal we have other actors who were similarly gifted, stars equal to his charisma or even more in Uttam Kumar, but none could over-encompass the Bengali psyche the way Soumitra Chatterjee could achieve with his finesse. He was a poet, an elocutionist, a theatre writer and director, a painter, an editor of one of the finest little magazines of a time. And, he also acted in theatre and cinema!

Acting for Soumitra started off under the tutelage of the legendary thespian of Bengali commercial theatre, Sisir Kumar Bhaduri. It was a brief encounter and their unequal friendship kindled a flame in Soumitra " to read different types of books, to keep the mind open. Bhaduri once told him to dissect a novel or a script like a detective. To read between the lines, to decipher the hidden facets of the narrative as well as the finer shades of a character. Soumitra put this advice to practice in his cinematic career, creating subtexts or by maintaining a diary.

The other great learning came a few years after from Satyajit Ray about maintaining the professional decorum that the job expects. To be a professional actor, one needs to compromise a bit of his aesthetic sensibility in order to fit a commercial role better. For, he has to believe in the reality the script demands at that moment of acting even though it may seem roundly absurd otherwise.

Soumitra Chatterjee first stood in front of the camera on 9 August 1958 as the grown up Apu in Satyajit Ray's masterpiece Apur Sansar. With Ray, Soumitra had a rare partnership that lasted three decades and 14 films. From the youth to the middle-aged, Soumitra played all ages with equal expertise and reassurance. So much so that on the occasion of a retrospective of Soumitra's films, Ray mentioned, "I do know that to the last day of my artist's life, my dependence on him will remain intact."

How Satyajit Ray prepared Soumitra Chatterjee for his debut in Apur Sansar: Read an excerpt from 'The Master and I'

In her seminal book on Satyajit Ray, Portrait of a Director, Marie Seton comments, "In portraying Apu, Soumitra Chatterjee felt Apu to be the image of the contemporary Indian man in the process of becoming modern¦ He found half of himself in Apu." Soumitra excelled as the romantic Apu, a child-man who is an extension of nature.

The decade of the '50s was crucial for Bengali cinema. It was that form of entertainment that could balm a fractured collective psyche broken to pieces by the partition of Bengal, better known as the independence of India. A host of directors and artists including Bimal Roy, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Salil Chowdhury left their shores to settle in Bombay. The '50s saw the emergence of the Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen duo, Bengali cinema's biggest on-screen couple till date. It also saw the advent of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and others. Along with Tarun Majumdar, Asit Sen, Ajoy Kar and a flock of magnificent others, '60s was the golden decade of filmmaking in Bengal, a decade of reconciliation of the earlier times and for extending the creative pursuits further. Soumitra Chatterjee benefitted the most in this milieu as he acted in six Ray films, two Tapan Sinha films, three Mrinal Sen films, three Asit Sen films and four films of Ajoy Kar during this period.

Yet, the magnificence of Soumitra's cinematic legacy lays in the fact that among Indian actors he aged the most gracefully. In every decade that he acted there will be several films worth mentioning, deserved to be preserved and discussed and worthy of accolades in the form of awards. He could play the youth in Apu and Amal (Charulata) with aplomb. And then be the commercial hero dancing with Tanuja in Teen Bhubaner Paare and be the biggest on-screen Bengali sleuth chasing a Bengali dream in Rajasthan for Sonar Kella. In his prime, it was only he who could risk being a villain pitted against Uttam Kumar in a double role, and yet come up trumps with a scintillating exposition of smart acting. And yet, he has to be the recourse for Atanu Ghosh for Mayurakshi as late as in 2017 or of Suman Ghosh for Podokkhep in 2006, which fetched him a National award.

In each of these six decades, Soumitra Chatterjee could sustain himself to be every film director's go-to man when it came to complex roles with pathos that needed a deep sensitive portrayal. There is no mistaking that this had not happened by chance. Soumitra prepared himself through the ages, engaged in extracurricular streams of survival, kept his mind fresh and faculties sprightly.

One such is his first love, theatre. Since the late '70s he moved heavily into theatre, where he would adapt foreign plays, direct them and act. He was among the handful who could bridge the economic pursuits of the commercial stage with the aesthetics of group theatre. Those who watched him in Neelkantha, Tiktiki or Raja Lear had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Redoutable thespian's stage career underscored why he was true renaissance man

He is the only actor in India and probably just among a handful in the world, if at all, who wrote more than 30 plays collected in three volumes, more than 20 collections of poetry anthologies, a painter with exhibitions in several parts of the country, and a non-fiction writer of serious prose. On 15 November, most Bengalis around the world felt an insurmountable sense of loss that is beyond mere grief for a popular actor alone. He became a habit of the Bengali life, and suddenly the vacuum becomes too much to bear.

In his illustrious career, Soumitra received all the awards that an actor can dream of including the highest honours in acting in India and the highest civilian Legion of Honour in France. But accolades never bothered him much. He nourished an amount of self-doubt throughout his creative extravagance. That self-doubt kept him grounded and saved him from behaving in a god-like manner.

In being humble, Soumitra represented the educated, middle-class for a few generations. As long as the spirit of man will remain unconquered, Soumitra Chatterjee will continue to represent us " the insignificant warriors who all walk through the mist and rise with the sunset.

Amitava Nag is an independent film critic residing in Kolkata. He is one of the founder-members of the film magazine Silhouette and is its current editor.

Also See: How Satyajit Ray prepared Soumitra Chatterjee for his debut in Apur Sansar: Read an excerpt from 'The Master and I'

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Redoutable thespian's stage career underscored why he was true renaissance man

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee mourn the loss of veteran actor

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Kyle Shanahan 'expects' Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2021, doesn't close door on change

    Kyle Shanahan largely backed his quarterback on Tuesday, but stopped short of making personnel promises for next season.

  • Jim Boeheim's son, Jimmy, transferring from Cornell after Ivy League shuts down winter sports

    The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Epstein steps down | FastCast

    Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs' president of baseball operations, plus Angels hire Perry Minasian as GM on this edition of FastCast

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 8 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

  • New Mexico State relocates to Phoenix to start season amid COVID-19 spikes

    The Aggies will stay in a hotel in Phoenix for five weeks to start the season while COVID-19 cases are spiking in New Mexico.

  • DeAndre Baker expected to sign with Chiefs after having robbery charges dropped

    The former first-round pick is apparently about to get another shot in the NFL.