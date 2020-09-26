Beyond saas-bahu sagas, how Ekta Kapoor champions intersectional feminism in her films as producer

Ten years ago, Ekta Kapoor backed Dibakar Banerjee's anthology Love, Sex Aur Dhokha in the capacity of a producer. Her association with the film was probed widely only because she carried the baggage of showing the way for 'saas-bahu' soap-operas on television for over 15 years. But here she was, supporting Banerjee's vision of an India far removed from the conniving, regressive politics of an upper middle-class household.

Once the ardent fans managed to go beyond the three-letter word in the film's title, they were even more taken aback by how Kapoor did not pull her punches on patriarchy in it. The narrative defiantly shows how a woman named Rashmi (Neha Chauhan), who is a supermarket employee, is led on by her supervisor Adarsh (Rajkummar Rao), who films their sex in order to sell the tape to the media in exchange for a large sum of money. Rashmi is consequently fired from her job and shunned by family.

Many of the films Ekta put her might behind in the subsequent years revolved around a woman's relationship with her sexuality; women are seen discovering, using, celebrating or getting penalised for acknowledging their sexuality. While a few prevail over their circumstances, some are forced to function within their socio-cultural confines. Also, the struggle with expressing sexuality is not the only demon the woman has to fight. It extends to other trappings of her being, ranging across class, caste, and gender, of course.

'Intersectional feminism' is a term often thrown around in prevailing public discourse, but Kapoor seems to have championed it, perhaps without even realising. Her perception as a soap-opera queen often precedes her efforts towards painting a more feminist world.

After an image transformation with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, she diversified into film genres through Balaji Motion Pictures. Yes, there were the Kya Kool Hain Hum and Ragini MMS franchises, sex comedies and horrex movies respectively, that failed to transcend the limitations of their genres, but there were also stories of women, narrated by conscientious filmmakers with an evolved feminine gaze, beginning with Milan Luthria's biographical drama The Dirty Picture (2011).

Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture

A biopic of late South Indian actress Silk Smitha, the National Award-winning film had Vidya Balan play a lower-class woman who uses her sexuality on screen to pull men into theatres. After she discovers that it is her 'item songs' that brought in more people than anything else in her films, Smitha smugly declares that she is a front-row darling. Disowned by her own mother, she leverages her sexuality to get into the good books of ace male star, Suryakanth (Naseeruddin Shah). Once he gives her the cold shoulder, she returns the favour by kissing and wooing his younger brother Ramakanth (Tusshar Kapoor).

Sexuality becomes her weapon of choice, her identity, her claim to fame. But she thrives only till she does not pay much heed to the defamatory media coverage. A minor dip in confidence leads to a downward spiral, and Smitha ends up killing herself. The Dirty Picture chronicled how the celebration of one's sexuality, particularly that of a woman who is an outsider in a field, often gets derailed and slandered by constant scrutiny; how the embracing of one's sexuality is inextricably linked with the 'what will people say' syndrome. However, a dialogue by Rajat Arora in the film also ensures that a mirror is held to the prying eyes of society: "Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hain, tab sabse zyada mazza shareefon ko hi aata hai."

Ekta Kapoor has often invoked these words while having to regularly defend her choice to 'exhibit' sex scenes and admire 'flawed' women. With The Dirty Picture, Kapoor also paid tribute to voluptuous women, a body type often undermined in Indian cinema. She explored body shaming through another lens in Saket Chaudhary's 2014 romantic drama Shaadi Ke Side Effects, also starring Vidya Balan.

