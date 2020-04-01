How to convert MOV files to MP4

Apple has introduced several proprietary formats over the years. The MOV format was the go-to format for videos that users could open with QuickTime. One of the advantages of MOV files is that they are compatible with Windows and MacOS.

MOV is an outdated format now that Apple no longer includes QuickTime on its devices. If you still have some MOV files, you can easily convert these videos to the more common MP4 format with the following guide.

How to convert MOV files using iMovie (MacOS)

Whether you’re running the latest version of MacOS Catalina (here’s how to download it) or something a little older, you should have no problem converting MOV files to MP4 using the built-in iMovie tool.

Step 1: Launch iMovie, the proprietary video-editing software that came with your Mac (you can download it for free from the App Store if not). If the app isn’t already housed in your dock, click the Finder icon, select Applications in the left-hand pane, and select iMovie from the resulting list. Once open, click the File menu in the application toolbar and select New Movie from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: Click the large Import Media button.

Step 3: This will open the media browser. Click on the file you want to import, then click Import Selected in the bottom-right corner.



Step 4: Now that the file has been imported, click on it and a yellow border will appear around it. Then, click the File menu in the app toolbar and select Share from the resulting drop-down, then click File.

Step 5: Adjust the export settings if you want, then click Next.

Step 6: Finally, choose a name for the file and where you want to save it, then click Save. You can see the export progress as a small circle in the top-right corner of iMovie; when the export has finished, you’ll see a desktop notification. Your MOV file has now been converted to an MP4 file.

If any of this doesn’t work, check out Apple’s guide on fixing iMovie for some quick tips on sorting it out.

How to convert MOV files using CloudConvert (web-based)

If you’re using a device other than a Mac — such as a Windows-based PC — you can still easily convert MOV files to MP4 using an online application. As an example, we’ll use CloudConvert, a freemium online service designed to handle a wide range of file formats with little to no hassle. It’s been our go-to choice for years, but given you have to upload your video files to a remote server, keep in mind that the company that converts your video may have access to it. We sincerely doubt anything would come of it, but keep that in mind if you do opt to use this service.

If you want an alternative, we also quite like OnlineConvert.

Step 1: Navigate to the CloudConvert website and click the Select File button near the top of the page. Afterward, select the MOV file you wish to convert and click Open in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window.

Step 2: On the next page, select MP4 from the list of output options.

Step 3: Once you’ve made your selection, click the Convert button on the right-hand side. The process may take a while, depending on the size of the file, but once done, click the green Download button near the top of the page. Then, choose a save location for the resulting video, click Save, and enjoy your new MP4.