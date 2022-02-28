‘Beyond proud’: Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum share support for Zoe Kravitz ahead of The Batman premiere

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum shared a touching message for Zoe Kravitz as they made their way to the premiere of her new film, The Batman.

Kravitz stars as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’s movie.

Posting to Instagram, Momoa wrote: “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED Channing Tatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally at The Batman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you Zoe Kravitz.”

Momoa announced in January that he and Kravtiz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, were separating after 16 years together.

Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement on behalf of him and Bonet, who is not officially on social media, via Instagram.

The actors first met at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2004, and have two children – daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf –together. The Aquaman star also helped 54-year-old Bonet raise Kravitz, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz is believed to be dating Tatum, whom she met during the casting process of her forthcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island.

The 21 Jump Street actor stars in the project as tech millionaire Slater King, a character Kravitz has described as “dark”.

She was praised in The Independent’s review for her performance as Catwoman, a character critic Clarisse Loughrey said was “both reduced to the trope of film noir broad and elevated by it”.

“She has a tendency to overstate the fact that she can ‘take care of herself’ while also conveniently becoming quite helpless whenever Batman’s around – but Kravitz delivers the role with slinky, milk-sipping elegance, her every entrance telegraphed by the meow of Michael Giacchino’s strings,” she wrote.

“She brings a sensuality that feels otherwise extinct from the comic-book genre.”

Read the full four-star review here.