BEYOND MONET - Canada's Largest Immersive Experience World Premiere in Toronto Now Open

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Paquin Entertainment Group and JL Entertainment are proud to present the world premiere of Beyond Monet, Canada's largest immersive art experience that is now open at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The experience is brought to life by Mathieu St-Arnaud and Félix Fradet-Faguy, and their creative team at Normal Studio.

"Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet with over 1-million cubic feet of space, making it the largest immersive experience in Canada," says Justin Paquin, Co-Producer and Director of Live, Paquin Entertainment Group. "You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colourful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator."

Beyond Monet allows guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism, Claude Monet while they enter the Garden Gallery. The Prism then transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's masterpieces, guests can freely roam the Infinity Room, an oval-shaped space, to absorb the artist's bright and colourful paintings the way it was intended. Monet's stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room, from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score.

"Combining technology with pieces that were crafted to perfection, Beyond Monet is redefining what art means to people," says Gilles Paquin, Producer and CEO, Paquin Entertainment Group. "It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing us to form new relationships with notable masterpieces that was just not possible in previous years."

The immersive experience grants access to over 400 paintings of some of the most iconic works of impressionism, including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Beyond Monet is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought they knew about Monet.

" It is such a privilege to work with so many talented partners in Toronto to bring Monet to life," says Jeffrey Latimer, Co-Producer, JL Entertainment.Audiences in this city are used to world-class entertainment and this incredible premiere delivers so much magic at the perfect venue, at the right time."

Join the artist in his quest to capture the ephemeral and sublime variations of light. Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. To purchase tickets for a truly lasting impression, visit www.monettoronto.com. .

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Founded in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a full-service, diversified entertainment company, and home to four divisions: Artist Agency & Management, Theatre & Film, Brand Partnerships and International Exhibitions. The company focuses on maximizing opportunities to present and distribute the creative efforts of its producers, creators and artists on a global scale, contributing to their respective potential.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About JL Entertainment:

JLE has produced and managed live theatre, musical productions, TV and films, artists, and major events in North America for the past 30 years. Based in Toronto, Jeffrey Latimer Entertainment is set up to develop, create, produce, promote, present, and manage the best in artists, live entertainment, events, and TV and film.

