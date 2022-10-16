Beyond Meat exec Doug Ramsey, accused of biting a man's nose in September, leaves company

The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, arrested in September following a physical altercation after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, has left the company.

Doug Ramsey, 53, had originally been suspended by the company on Sept. 20, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ramsey's last day with Beyond Meat was Oct. 14.

The filing did not specify if Ramsey was fired or voluntarily left the company, which produces plant-based beef, pork and poultry. USA TODAY reached out to Beyond Meat for additional information.

The announcement came as Beyond Meat said it was releasing around 200 employees, or nearly 20% of its workforce, as the company attempts "to drive more sustainable growth," according to president and chief executive officer Ethan Brown, amid a loss of demand.

FANS INJURED IN FRESNO: Fresno State football coach placed on leave after breaking glass in press box, injuring fans

WHAT'S EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Ramsey's leave comes weeks after he was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery Sept. 17, according to previous booking records. He was later released on $10,000 bond.

According to the preliminary campus police report obtained by local Arkansas television station KNWA/Fox 24, Ramsey was involved in a road-rage altercation following the Razorbacks' game against Missouri State. He punched through the back of a windshield of another man's vehicle after the vehicle made contact with Ramsey's car, according to the report.

Once the other man got out of his vehicle, Ramsey punched him repeatedly and bit his nose, "ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," and threatened to kill him, the report said.

Ramsey was named Beyond Meat's COO in December 2021 after spending three decades at Tyson Foods. Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat's senior vice president of manufacturing operations, will permanently oversee the company's operations after assuming Ramsey's role on an interim basis following the arrest.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beyond Meat COO leaves company after arrest for biting a man's nose