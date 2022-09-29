Beyond guns: What else does NC law prohibit with weapons?

An incident at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in which a person was handcuffed for carrying an article of faith has put the state’s weapons laws at the forefront.

The laws about guns often get the bulk of the attention in discussions of public policy and weapons, but there are also laws on the books in North Carolina that apply to knives and even stun guns.

Here’s what to know about state laws surrounding guns and other types of weapons:

NC concealed carry laws

It’s illegal in North Carolina for people to concealed carry “any pistol or gun except” unless “the person is on the person’s own premises” or they have a concealed handgun permit.

State law also prohibits anyone from concealed carrying “any bowie knife, dirk, dagger, slung shot, loaded cane, metallic knuckles, razor, shuriken, stun gun, or another deadly weapon of like kind, except when the person is on the person’s own premises.”

The rule doesn’t apply to “ordinary pocket knives,” which state law defines as “a small knife, designed for carrying in a pocket or purse, that has its cutting edge and point entirely enclosed by its handle, and that may not be opened by a throwing, explosive, or spring action.”

There are also some exemptions for law enforcement officers and members of the military.

NC open carry laws

Generally, adults who are legally allowed to have weapons can open carry their weapons in North Carolina without a permit, according to the Manning Law Firm.

But counties can enact regulations on where people can open carry, the firm notes, and business owners and other property owners can also bar people from open carrying on their property by posting a “No Weapons” sign.

What about weapons used for hunting?

North Carolina has restrictions on what types of guns, archery equipment, baiting and even dogs can be used for hunting and how they can be used.

There are also specific seasons for hunting certain types of game and limits on some types of hunting, and you’ll need to complete the state’s required hunter education courses and get a hunting license.

Some municipalities also have their own regulations surrounding where and when you can hunt and what weapons you can use.