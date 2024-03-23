Beyond the Famous Chop — A Look Back at Keri Russell's Hair Evolution

From her long flowing curls to the the "hysteria" around her 'Felicity' season 2 haircut, take a look back at how Keri Russell's hair has changed over the years

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage Keri Russell's hair evolution

It's hard to think of Keri Russell without thinking of her iconic '90s curls.

But the actress, who turns 48 on March 23, has had many mane moments over the years, from her pre-Felicity long curly look to the haircut that caused "hysteria" among fans and her more recent smooth blowout. Take a look back at the evolution of Russell's hair over the last 30 years.

Curls for Days

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Keri Russell

When Russell's career first began — even before landing her starring role on Felicity in 1998— she had already made a memorable mark on TV thanks to her voluminous, tight corkscrew curls. This photo from 1994 sees the actress, then in her late teens, around the time she was finishing up her stint on The Mickey Mouse Club.

Beach Waves

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Keri Russell in 1996

She kept her hair curly and long for years to come, even taking on a more beachy-blonde vibe in this shot from 1996 around the time she appeared on the short-lived Malibu Shores.

Breakout Role

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Keri Russell in 1998

And of course, when she kicked off her tenure as Felicity Porter in 1998, her curls were in full form albeit a few inches shorter.

The Big Chop

Getty Keri Russell in 2000

For season two, in a move that rocked the fanbase, creator J.J. Abrams had Russell chop off all her hair following a breakup.

Russell has previously talked about the decision, telling W that she was fully on board.

"I said, 'Yeah, of course,'" she told the outlet of her response to Abrams' idea. "And so we did it ... and then there was like this crazy backlash."

Her hair was hugely discussed in the media and the subject of much debate, and she said people would approach her on the street to share their opinions about it. "It was an awkward haircut, but even then I didn’t care. Like, I loved it," she said. "I thought it was so true and great. I did not expect all the hysteria."

"It just kind of grew out and was bad," she added. "I looked like a Chia Pet for a good few years. And then it was fine, but I have nice shoulders. And you know what, I feel like it was so the right move and I’m really glad they did it."

Soft Glam

Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage Kerri Russell

And as she said, the hair grew back! Though we're pretty sure Chia Pets were never this glamorous.

Changing It Up

Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Keri Russell in 2001

In season four, Russell's hair had grown out more, and she started playing with the idea of wearing it blown-out.

Back to Basics

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect Keri Russell in 2003

But the curls were not gone forever. After the show wrapped in 2002 her classic look was on full display — though perhaps slightly looser than in earlier years — at a 2003 fashion show.

Red Carpet Look

J. Merritt/FilmMagic Keri Russell in 2005

And again, she showed off a slightly different variation of her wavy locks at the 2005 premiere of The Upside of Anger.

Throwback Style

Jun Sato/WireImage Keri Russell in 2006

In 2006 — while Russell was promoting Mission Impossible III — her look certainly made us think back to her Felicity season one do.

A New Chapter

Jim Spellman/WireImage Keri Russell in 2008

Another chop! While not as dramatic as her Felicity-era cut, Russell sported a noticeably shorter hairstyle in 2008 sans the curlicues.

Flowy and Glowy

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Keri Russell in 2012

Ahead of The Americans' 2013 premiere, Russell wore her hair in loose waves swept over to one side.

Switch it Up

Karwai Tang/WireImage Keri Russell in 2019

Not only did she change the length of her hair, but she also appeared to add some highlights into the mix at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Leading Lady

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix Keri Russell in 2013

In recent years, Russell has opted to keep her hair styled straight, like this look at the 2023 premiere of The Diplomat.

Timeless Look

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Keri Russell in 2024

And at the Golden Globes in 2024 — which marked the 25th anniversary of her 1999 best actress win — the mom of three wore her hair pulled back into a low bun.

