‘Beyond exhausted’: Boise outdoor gear store will shutter its business after 10 years

A Boise store dedicated to selling new and used outdoor recreation gear will close its doors after a “terrible winter,” supply chain and staffing issues, and concerns over its downtown location.

Boise Gear Collective, 671 S. Capitol Blvd., is set to close May 1, according to a Reddit post made by founder Tyson Stellrecht in the Boise subreddit. The store, which was formerly called Backcountry Pursuit, opened in 2012. On Friday, it had “going out of business” signs on all of its doors.

Stellrecht did not immediately return requests for comment, and the announcement of the store’s closing has not yet been shared on its website or Facebook page.

In his Reddit post, Stellrecht detailed a number of contributed factors but said the store “didn’t have enough cash to survive” a rough winter.

“When it hasn’t snowed in months and we are sitting on literal pallets full of unsold skis, the cash just dried up,” Stellrecht wrote.

He said “nearly all” the store’s staff walked out within 24 hours when he had to bump a payroll deadline from Friday to the following Monday.

“I just hit a point that I couldn’t run a deficit anymore,” he wrote.

Stellrecht also said supply chain shortages contributed to the decision to shutter the business. In his post, he said he has been told to expect only 20% of the bikes ordered for summer, which is a major revenue driver for the store.

Booming growth downtown was another factor. Stellrecht said the storefront “is likely going up for sale in the near or semi-near future, and the dirt is worth more than the building.

“Soon there will be another construction crane and some multi-story something getting built here. The likelihood of us losing our address and home is near certain,” he said.

Stellrecht said he has already had offers from people hoping to invest in Boise Gear Collective or help keep it afloat. He noted that the store had record-high sales in December, followed by a record low last month. Stellrecht said he believes the business has “solid bones” and is profitable, but cash flow became an issue. He was “beyond exhausted” trying to keep things afloat, he said.

The store will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays.

“If you valued what we have done here for the past 10 years, come support me and this business you have loved one last time,” Stellrecht told Reddit users. “We have a literal ton of inventory to sell off. Yes, it’s on sale.”

Read Stellrecht’s full post here.