Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic made apparent that the existing public policy and current healthcare systems are ill-prepared to deal with the global challenges of providing quality and affordable healthcare; still, a non-partisan solution to healthcare reform has yet to land on the table.

Until now.

In their book, Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic: Envisioning a Better World by Transforming the Future of Healthcare, authors Ambassador Pradeep K. Kapur and Dr. Joseph M. Chalil present SafetyNet, a healthcare-for-all policy, based on decades of experience in public policy and healthcare management, that challenges the world to have the political consensus to create meaningful change for all—both in the United States and worldwide.

Endorsed by policymakers, thought leaders, Ambassadors worldwide, leading healthcare professionals, and best-selling authors, Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic asks the questions: what if it’s not reform we need, but instead a revolution? What if we reimagined a healthcare system with patients, not big pharma and insurance companies, in the driver’s seat?

For a solutions-based, scientifically, and data-driven approach to Healthcare For All, explore Ambassador Kapur and Dr. Chalil’s Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic—available today.

About the Authors:

Ambassador Pradeep K. Kapur is an acknowledged “luminary diplomat,” with a distinguished career working with leaders and policymakers around the world. Author and editor of many books, he was Ambassador of India to Chile and to Cambodia, as well as Secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

His healthcare contributions include setting up the acclaimed bilateral India Nepal initiative, the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. Additionally, he brings decades of global public policy experience and historical perspectives to the solutions that make Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic: Envisioning a Better World by Transforming the Future of Healthcare unique.

A graduate of the globally acclaimed Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), he is Executive Director of Smart Village Development Fund (SVDF) of the WHEELS Global Foundation.

