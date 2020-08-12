Beyond Celiac Commends FDA Final Ruling on Gluten-Free Labeling

Compliance Requirements for Fermented Food is Another Step Toward Eating Without Fear for Celiac Disease Community

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its final rule announced today regarding labeling fermented foods gluten-free. While Beyond Celiac continues its mission to advance research to find treatment options and ultimately a cure for celiac disease, it appreciates important steps from other organizations and leaders such as the FDA and HHS Secretary Alex Azar that make eating safer for those with celiac disease, who must rely on a gluten-free diet in the absence of a cure or pharmaceutical treatment.

“This is big news for celiac disease patients,” said Alice Bast, CEO of Beyond Celiac. “By requiring that hydrolyzed and fermented ingredients be gluten-free from the start, the FDA is helping keep those with celiac disease safe and ensuring that gluten-free labeling enables us to eat without fear. Today’s ruling means that celiac disease patients can eat yogurt, pickles, sauerkraut and other fermented and hydrolyzed products labeled gluten-free,” she added.

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.





