Beyond Air® Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides Business Update

U.S. COVID-19 study showing positive safety profile for patients enrolled to date



PMA for LungFitTM PH to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) expected to be submitted to the FDA at the end of September 2020

LungFitTM HOME nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infection pilot study expected to start by the end of calendar 2020

Commercial supply agreement executed for LungFitTM and LungFitTM PH

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Throughout the quarter ended June 30th, the entire Beyond Air team continued to show their exceptional capabilities as we initiated our U.S. COVID-19 study, released positive data in bronchiolitis showing vastly improved benefit with the 150 ppm nitric oxide compared to the 85 ppm nitric oxide and control arms and revealed our potentially ground-breaking data in solid tumors. This positive momentum is set to continue over the next few quarters with a planned submission of the PMA for the LungFitTM PH to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), continued enrollment in the U.S. study of the LungFit in COVID-19 patients, initiation of our AT-Home NTM study using the LungFitTM HOME system and progress in our solid tumor program,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.

“We believe that nitric oxide can be an effective treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, and the LungFitTM is by far the optimal system to deliver the 150 parts per million concentration needed in order for nitric oxide to be effective against SARS-CoV-2. Given the progress we are making, we anticipate the opportunity this fall to evaluate the efficacy of nitric oxide delivered by LungFitTM to COVID-19 patients,” concluded Mr. Lisi.

Fiscal First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Initiated U.S. clinical study using the LungFit™ system to treat COVID-19 patients with NO therapy.

Completed a commercial supply agreement with Spartronics, formerly Sparton, for the manufacture of LungFit TM and LungFit TM PH.

and LungFit PH. Announced positive top-line results from the third pilot study in bronchiolitis patients that showed high concentration NO (150 ppm) plus standard supportive therapy (SST) was statistically significant compared to both low concentration nitric oxide (85 ppm) plus SST and to SST alone on both the primary endpoint of fit-to-discharge and the key secondary endpoint of hospital length of stay with no serious adverse events related to NO reported. The company’s bronchiolitis program is currently on hold, but is expected to resume once the pandemic subsides.

Published a peer-reviewed paper in the journal Scientific Reports that showed encouraging results from our second bronchiolitis study, indicating that NO is safe and efficacious in hospitalized infants with bronchiolitis.

Presented preclinical data in solid tumors showing NO, at concentrations of 25,000 to 200,000 ppm, eliminates colon and breast cancer cells in vitro and conveys anti-tumor immunity in vivo in a colon cancer model.

Ended the quarter with $24.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Upcoming Milestones

Expect to submit a PMA for the LungFit™ PH to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) to the FDA at the end of September 2020. This filing has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Expect to initiate the At-Home nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infection pilot study using the LungFit™ HOME by the end of 2020. This study start has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Updates expected over the coming months for the U.S. clinical program using the LungFit™ system to treat COVID-19 patients with NO.

Announce additional preclinical data this fall for high concentration NO as a potential treatment for ablating solid tumors and inducing an anti-tumor immune response.

Financial results for three months ended June 30, 2020

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $229,161 as compared to $627,469 for the three month ended June 30, 2019, all of which was licensing revenue.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $4.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the three month ended June 30, 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $2.5 million, compared to $2.2 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had a net loss of $6.7 million, or ($0.40) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million, or ($0.67) per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $24.4 million.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, the LungFit™, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs of ventilated and non-ventilated patients for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The LungFit™ can generate up to 400 ppm of NO, for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary LungFit™ in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2, bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is using ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system, separate from the LungFit™, to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

