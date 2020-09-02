Beyonce's present for Katy Perry to welcome Daisy Bloom

From Cosmopolitan

As if welcoming a baby with Orlando Bloom wasn't enough of a present, Katy Perry just shared a glimpse at how actual Beyonce helped her celebrate the birth of Daisy Bloom.

Last week, Katy and Orlando shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, into the world. Regramming the announcement from UNICEF, where they are both charity ambassadors, the couple said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Since then, as well as sharing a refreshing look at postpartum life, Katy also shared a glimpse at the bouquet of flowers she received from Beyonce Knowles to celebrate the birth. Wow.

"Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyonce" read the card, along with an impressive bunch of white flowers. "Ily @beyonce" Katy added to her 106million followers.

The singer also shared a little unicorn dressing gown and bottle of expensive Champagne and thanked Lionel Richie for the gift. Imagine having celebrity friends at a time like this.

Just days after welcoming Daisy, Katy also released her new album Smile. Quite a casual few days, then. Taking to Twitter to flex over the powerhouse move (quite rightly, too), Katy wrote, "Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f**k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile," referencing the song What Makes a Woman from her new album, Smile.

Katy also gave a refreshing look at post-birth life on Instagram Stories, wearing some comfortable high-waisted underwear over her still-present bump (it doesn't just disappear like magic as soon as the baby is out, you know!) along with a breast pump bra. We couldn't be more here for her showing us the real side of new parenthood.

