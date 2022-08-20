Beyoncé Wore an LBD with Bra Cutouts and the Sexiest Pair of Tights

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read
Beyonce LBD with Bra Cutouts
Beyonce LBD with Bra Cutouts

@beyonce/Instagram

While Beyoncé has never been one to shy away from a risky fashion moment, her Renaissance era took her sartorial fearlessness to a whole new level. From a boob-baring, metallic Gucci gown to a bedazzled harness with nothing underneath, Bey is reminding everyone that she is, and always will be, that girl.

Case in point? On Friday, the pop icon put an ultra-sexy spin on the classic LBD in a black minidress by fashion's favorite dress designer Nensi Dojaka. The lingerie-inspired LBD featured long, sheer sleeves and cutouts at the chest that were accentuated by a tiny black bandeau bra underneath. Bey paired the look with mesh tights that matched the circular cutouts on her dress and were teamed with strappy, thong sandals.

She finished off her outfit with another NSFW accessory: a custom Judith Leiber clutch bedazzled in black and white rhinestones resembling a Texas license plate, which read "C—Y" crossed out in red — a word that's repeated in her song "PURE/HONEY."

RELATED: Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans

Earlier this month, Bey celebrated the launch of her new album with a secret party at the Times Square Edition hotel in Manhattan. The theme was reportedly Studio 54, and Beyoncé, of course, delivered in a crystal-embellished plunging bodysuit with a hood and built-in gloves.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How to Watch the New Game of Thrones Prequel, House of the Dragon

    The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, about the Targaryen civil war, premieres Sunday, August 21. Here's how to watch the show.

  • I'm in Love With These Incredibly Luminous Blushes — and So Are Hundreds of Other Shoppers

    They look like art and give a “sun-kissed glow.”

  • Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume

    It seems that Charlie Cox's live-action Daredevil isn't the only one who's getting a new suit, the...

  • ‘The Real Housewives’ Just Aired the Best 8 Minutes of TV This Year

    BravoLook, I don’t think anyone, not even Bravo fans, really wants to hear that the single greatest sequence of television that we have seen or likely will see this year happened on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.But it is summer of 2022. Left is right. Down is up. Polio is back. I’m sad a Cheney didn’t get elected. Nothing makes sense anymore. Of course it’s Real Housewives that is gifting us a master class on good TV.I can already hear Nathan Fielder fans cracking their knu

  • Jennifer Aniston Looks Incred in New Spicy Bikini Beach Pics

    Jennifer Aniston shared photos from her recent vacation on Instagram in which she looked super toned in a swimsuit and rocked effortless beachy waves.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in Box Office Record Books

    Paramount's record breaker will surpass the $678 million run of the 2018 Marvel film this weekend

  • Olivia Rodrigo Wore Her Nightgown Out in Public

    Sleepwear, daywear — same thing.

  • Fans Beg Bridget Moynahan﻿ and Donnie Wahlberg to "Never Stop" After Seeing New Instagram

    Blue Blood viewers are going off in the comments!

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Ontario hockey teams to restart OHL ONSIDE sexual assault training program after pandemic pause

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) ONSIDE program, which provides players with training to increase understanding and awareness about sexual harassment and assault, returns this fall after a hiatus the organization said was due to pandemic restrictions. The program has not run since 2019, following the cancelled 2020 season and 2021 restrictions on in-person training. Announcement of the resumption of the ONSIDE program comes as some hockey organizations in Canada face scrutiny over the lack of tra

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada stays undefeated at world juniors with 6-3 win over Finland

    EDMONTON — Ridly Greig was a little banged up after helping Canada to a big win at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Not only did the Ottawa Senators' prospect score and contribute an assist in the 6-3 victory over Finland, he blocked some big shots when the Canadians ran into third-period penalty trouble. “Whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to do anything for the boys or kind of get some momentum, I’m going to do it," Greig said. "Whether it’s stand in front of a slap sho

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.