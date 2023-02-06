Beyoncé Ties Record For Most Grammy Wins Of All Time

Beyoncé made history and tied the record for the most Grammy wins at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “Break My Soul” hitmaker, the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony, took home her 31st Grammy and tied the record with her win for her song “Cuff It” in the Best R&B Song category.

The singer did not appear to accept the award because she was “stuck in traffic” on Sunday, according to host Trevor Noah. Noah added that the star is still set to appear later in the ceremony.

The singer also notably showed up late to the 2021 ceremony.

The late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, a longtime music director at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, has held the record with his 31 wins from 74 nominations.

Beyoncé’s wins also marked another achievement for the artist: The singer has at least one Grammy win for each of her solo albums.

Beyoncé is tied with her husband,Jay-Z, for the artist with the most nominations in Grammy history, as well, with 88 nominations throughout her career.

