Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy in dazzling Dubai concert

Katie Wright, PA Reporter in Dubai
·3 min read

Beyonce has taken to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018, performing at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.

Appearing at the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal – billed as the world’s most ultra-luxury resort – the singer was joined by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the pair duetting on Brown Skin Girl from 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.

Opening her 90-minute set with her cover of Etta James’s At Last, she wowed the 1,500-strong crowd with fan favourites such as Crazy In Love, Naughty Girl, Halo and XO – culminating with a rendition of Drunk In Love as fireworks lit up the sky.

Beyonce performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyonce performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Taking to the stage in a yellow sequinned gown with a sculptural feathered cape, the 41-year-old was flanked by a full band, a Middle Eastern orchestra and dancers clad in red sequinned outfits and full skirts.

During a set that leaned heavily on songs rarely or never before performed live, the singer chose not to debut any tracks from latest album Renaissance, which is nominated for two Grammys.

“There’s a Utopia of people from all over the world on this stage and we are so honoured to be here to celebrate this night with you,” Beyonce said.

“My parents are here tonight to celebrate – my mother and my father. My beautiful children are here to see me perform and my beautiful husband.”

A post shared by Atlantis The Royal (@atlantistheroyal)

She later changed into a red and gold bejewelled body suit with a voluminous train and completed a third costume change with a red corseted minidress with matching stockings and gloves.

The star was rumoured to have been paid 24 million dollars (£19.4m) for the exclusive concert, attended by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ronan Keating, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

“We’ve given her creative control. This is her art – we want her to express her art in her way,” managing director Tim Kelly told the PA news agency ahead of the performance.

“I can’t express to you enough the level of professionalism and discipline with the rehearsals.

The singer appeared at a luxury hotel opening, her first performance in over four years (Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
The singer appeared at a luxury hotel opening, her first performance in over four years (Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

“From the moment she arrived last week she was on the stage, rehearsing and performing, and she’s developing and curating a performance.

“She’s not taking a show out of the box because she doesn’t have a show in the box. You’re going to get the full-throttle Beyonce.”

Asked if it was difficult to secure the global pop star for the launch, Mr Kelly said: “It took a long time, but it also came together rather quickly.

“It’s a circumstance of where she chooses what she wants to do. We’re honoured, we’re proud and for her to be here to do this in Dubai on this night, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We have always expressed that this is an iconic building, and then to have the most iconic performer on the planet available today, someone who hasn’t been seen in public performing in over four years, it’s really a night of icons.”

Latest Stories

  • Beyoncé Performs With Daughter Blue Ivy In Dazzling Dubai Comeback Gig

    The singer was reportedly paid almost £20million for the 90 minute show at the luxury Atlantis The Royal hotel opening, her first performance in over four years.

  • These Spring Flowers Will Make Your Garden Show-Stopping 🌸

    If you plan ahead, you can have flowers pop up starting in these still chilly months all the way through the dog days of summer. Whether you prefer annuals to replant each year or perennials for a consistent return, these 20 bold blooms will bring you springtime cheer after this long, dark winter. Despite needing at least six hours of sunlight a day, these annuals actually love the cold.

  • Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices

    The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.

  • Sharon Stone surprises on 'SNL,' appears in Sam Smith performance and as skit seductress

    One could assume Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts when appearing on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • 7 of 8 teens accused in Toronto 'swarming' attack make court appearance for bail proceedings

    Seven of eight teen girls who are facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the alleged "swarming" death of Ken Lee made an appearance in youth court in downtown Toronto on Friday. Lee, 59, of Toronto, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by a group of girls not far from a downtown shelter in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2022. All eight girls, who range in age from 13 to 16, are charged with second-degree murder. One was previously gran

  • Who's going to win Super Bowl LVII?

    Place your bets, ready those jerseys, and start marinating the wings — Super Bowl LVII is around the corner

  • François Legault accuses Justin Trudeau of attacking Quebec's democracy and people

    MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault is criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "attacking Quebec's democracy and people" by proposing to limit the use of the notwithstanding clause. In a Tweet posted this morning, Legault said that this expressed desire by Trudeau is a "frontal attack" on the Quebec nation's ability to protect its collective rights. Legault was reacting to an interview the prime minister gave to La Presse in which he noted his intention to better regulate the use of

  • Amazon Is Having A Surprise Sale On Winter Coats Right Now

    Stay warm this winter thanks to the Amazon winter coat sale with discounts on brands like The North Face, Columbia and the viral Oprah-approved Orolay jacket. If you've been dreaming about sunny days and tropical destinations, the closest you'll get to feeling that warmth is when you're bundled up in a cozy winter coat. If your current jacket isn't quite providing the warmth of a beautiful beach day, it might be time to add a new parka to your wardrobe.

  • Beyoncé plays her first concert since 2018 at Dubai resort opening

    Beyoncé was back in action Saturday, performing at luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, the music superstar's first concert since 2018.

  • Authorities want help solving Jan. 7 shooting case in east Wichita; reward possible

    Wichita police say a man was shot by an “unknown suspect” after arriving at a home near Ninth and Grove on Jan. 7.

  • Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried to ‘flee’ US after conviction, prosecutors claim

    Government says Holmes should immediatly start 11 year prison sentence for defrauding investors

  • Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Nissan GT-R update, Mazda's rotary revival | Autoblog Podcast #764

    In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, the last of 2022, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The reveal of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the big news this week, but we also talk about the updates to the 2024 Nissan GT-R, Carvana's woes, Polestar's snow showroom, Mercedes moving away from EQ naming, Mazda's rotary range extender for the MX-30 and this year's NACTOY winners. We also talk about the cars in our long-term fleet — the BMW 330e and Kia EV6 — as well as the new 2023 BMW X1. Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

  • Two Miami-Dade municipal mayors in hot water, accused of deceptive ways. Voters should take note | Opinion

    The mayors of Surfside and North Miami Beach are under fire and need to come clean, the Editorial Board says.

  • Police identify man shot, killed after allegedly trying to carjack woman outside Sanford bar

    Police identify man shot, killed after allegedly trying to carjack woman outside Sanford bar

  • Nasa sees California flood water rushing to the ocean from space

    Nasa observatory says recent weeks have been “one of the wettest periods in the Bay Area in 160 years”

  • What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower

    If you're visiting the country's capital, these swanky accommodations can't be beat.

  • Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

    The superstar headlined an invite-only show for the grand opening of Atlantis the Royal Dubai.

  • 'People are terrified': Inside the premiere of Sundance's surprise Brett Kavanaugh doc

    Seven key takeaways from Friday's Sundance Film Festival premiere of Doug Liman's 'Justice' and the Q&A that followed.

  • Steven Spielberg & Imagine Teaming For John Williams Documentary Feature

    Cue the menacing tuba. And the Imperial March. And the rousing Indiana Jones theme. Five-time Oscar-winning composer John Williams is getting the feature documentary treatment, and his half-century collaborator is among those wielding the baton. Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Television are teaming with Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media for an untitled doc about the […]