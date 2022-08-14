Beyonce, Lizzo lyric changes show the evolving relationship between fan and artist

·5 min read
Beyonce, left, and Lizzo both recently removed a term an offensive term used to describe people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities from their lyrics. Their decisions are prompting discussion about how artists can retain ownership of their music while still being thoughtful about the impact of their words. (The Associated Press/Reuters - image credit)
Beyonce, left, and Lizzo both recently removed a term an offensive term used to describe people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities from their lyrics. Their decisions are prompting discussion about how artists can retain ownership of their music while still being thoughtful about the impact of their words. (The Associated Press/Reuters - image credit)

Warning: This story contains an offensive term used to describe people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Several pop stars have removed offensive slurs from new songs in recent weeks after calls from fans — a sign that the relationship between music artists and their listeners is evolving.

Lizzo made headlines in June for removing the word "s--z" from her song, Grrrls. The term, according to disability advocates, is an offensive slur against people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Just a few weeks after Lizzo's change, Beyonce dropped a new song, Heated, using the same word, which she, too, later removed.

The two performers are not alone in retroactively removing lyrics from published songs. Lana Del Ray did it with her 2020 song Ultraviolence, removing a lyric about domestic violence popularized by 1960s girl group The Crystals.

Famously, the Black Eyed Peas quietly changed the chorus of their hit song Let's Get It Started a year after its 2003 release, removing the R-word.

"It feels good to know that your artist is paying attention to how you feel about the art that they're putting out," said pop culture writer Veracia Ankrah.

As the relationship between fans and artists changes — and, during the digital age of music, songs can easily be re-recorded and released — artists need to retain ownership of their music while still being thoughtful about the impact of their words, experts say.

Lizzo, Beyonce address offensive lyrics

In her Twitter statement announcing the lyric change, Lizzo told fans that her decision was informed by her experiences being the target of hurtful speech.

"I never want to promote derogatory language," the artist wrote. "As a fat Black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)."

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change," she said.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, whose online campaign to have Lizzo change the lyric played a part in the artist's decision, wrote an op-ed in the Guardian expressing disappointment in Beyoncé's subsequent use of the word.

"I thought we'd changed the music industry and started a global conversation about why ableist language – intentional or not – has no place in music," Diviney wrote. "But I guess I was wrong, because now Beyoncé has gone and done exactly the same thing."

Within a few days, a spokesperson for Beyoncé wrote a statement to The Associated Press announcing the change. "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," it said.

Diviney is now calling on Eminem to remove the same word from a recent song — but there has been some uneasiness about what these interactions mean for the music industry.

A piece published in Rolling Stone said that while the retroactive fixes were well-intentioned, they also felt dystopian because of how easily artists — or record labels, or production companies — can alter a product in the digital era.

Paul Banwatt, a partner at a Toronto law firm who writes a blog about music law, said that the power dynamic between record labels and their artists can add an additional layer of complexity to these scenarios.

There could be situations in which a music publisher wants an artist to change their lyrics "to make them less offensive or less problematic and therefore make a song more marketable," Banwatt said.

"And that might be a good thing. But at the same time, you would want to make sure that the artist has a say in that, in the way that their art is being modified to make it less problematic."

Holding artists accountable

Rose Jones, a singer-songwriter based in Toronto, said that she applauds Beyonce and Lizzo for listening to their fans, and then taking initiative to re-record and publish their songs without the slur.

"I think when you have that much influence and you're powerful and you make an impact, you have got to use that responsibly," she said.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

While the age of digitized music has made it easier to re-upload amended music, Jones added that it can disadvantage independent artists who rely on apps such as Spotify to share their music and heighten their profile.

Having to delete and re-upload a song means losing all of the streams associated with that song, which means starting over from the very bottom of the app's popularity-driven algorithm.

"I think that would be something I would be worried about, is if you release a song and get all these streams, and also you have to take it down and re-upload it and all the streams go away, right?"

Sometimes, a track simply ages poorly. Such was the case with Paramore's 2007 song Misery Business, which led singer Hayley Williams to retire the song from live shows because she felt it propagated misogynist ideas about women.

In 2019, Lady Gaga removed a collaboration with R. Kelly from her album Artpop — the song Do What U Want — in light of then-allegations that Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June for racketeering and sex trafficking charges, was sexually abusing young and underage women.

Ankrah, the culture writer, said that in an age of instant, social media-driven feedback, artists need to make thoughtful choices about their music, regardless of the ease with which they can re-record and upload tracks.

"I do think that maybe artists need to do a little more work before music comes out, before things are printed out," she said.

"Nina Simone said an artist's duty is to reflect the times, and so these just happen to be the times that we're in where you need to be held accountable for the things that you're saying in your music.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Divers Explore Maldivian Shipwreck in 'Crystal Clear' Water

    An Australian photographer recently shared stunning footage of what he described as an “incredible experience” exploring a shipwreck in “crystal clear” water in the Maldives.Dylan deHaas captured the video of he and his wife in the water off North Malé Atoll, where the couple enjoyed a holiday back in October 2020.Dylan deHaas told Storyful: “We met locals while travelling there and they said they had a cool spot to snorkel, so we jumped on a boat and headed out.”“Had no idea it would be that good. The water was crystal clear and only us were there,” he said.In the video, which he shared to Instagram, the sunken boat can be seen distinctly emerging from the clear water. DeHaas said that they were alone onsite, and he and his wife Sarah decided to explore the wreck.“It has been the only shipwreck we have snorkelled and was an incredible experience.”Based in Western Australia, deHaas regularly documents the local marine life there, and his encounters with friendly aquatic animals for his Instagram. Credit: Dylan deHaas via Storyful

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f