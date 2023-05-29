Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party

Beyonce said “I can’t believe this is my job” as she dazzled on the first London night of her Renaissance world tour.

The pop superstar told fans “I love you” as she opened the first of five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before plunging into a number of ballads including favourite 1+1.

It was a family affair for the global superstar, who brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage leading a troupe of dancers during My Power and Black Parade – with fans shouting “Hey Miss Carter” as she left the stage to a standing ovation – while her husband and rapper Jay Z had the crowd in raptures when he arrived to watch from the VIP box.

Kardashians star Kris Jenner also had the arena clapping and cheering when she arrived to watch the Monday night performance, walking around the VIP box and waving at fans.

Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

Beyonce began her almost three-hour set with gratitude, saying: “I just want to thank you guys, because y’all are the reason I am living my dream with your support and loyalty and I’m so grateful.

“I can’t believe this is my job, thank you.”

During the show, the Grammy-winning singer performed hit tracks from her dance-focused seventh studio album Renaissance, including favourites Alien Superstar and Cuff It.

She also delivered a tribute to Tina Turner, singing River Deep Mountain High, telling fans: “You know how much I love Tina Turner”, finishing the song with a sign of the cross before blowing a kiss to the sky.

Turner, who died aged 83 last week, duetted with Beyonce in 2008 at the Grammys, performing a rendition of her hit song Proud Mary.

To fans’ delight, the 41-year-old also revisited her back catalogue, delivering powerful renditions of classic tracks including Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top – with the crowd impressing the superstar as they sang the lyrics back to her a cappella.

Beyonce said: “Definitely the loudest so far, am I going to get in trouble?”

The tracks were paired with Beyonce’s signature sassy choreographed routines, with theatrics which included her appearing in a glittery clam shell during new track Virgo’s Groove, a moving walkway on stage, fireworks, a giant horse prop and futuristic video projections.

Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

She also worked her way through an array of extravagant outfit changes, including a sparkly silver leotard with thigh-high iridescent boots, a red glittery jumpsuit with matching hat, and a blue full-length floaty number for the ballad songs.

The seven-part disco party delighted energetic fans who danced and sang along throughout the performance, and particularly enjoyed moments of fun which included Beyonce wrapped up in a silver duvet during song Cosy and vogue-ing during Break My Soul.

She kicked off the first of the UK dates of her tour in Cardiff last Wednesday before moving to Edinburgh and Sunderland, expecting to deliver her last London show on June 4.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years, and saw her kick off with an explosive show in Stockholm.