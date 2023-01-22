Beyonce joined on stage by daughter Blue Ivy for epic comeback gig at Atlantis The Royal hotel launch in Dubai

Tina Campbell
·3 min read
Beyonce peformed her first live show in five years at a luxury hotel opening in Dubai on Saturday (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyonce looked every inch the proud mother as she invited 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter to join her on stage in Dubai on Saturday night for her first live show since 2018.

The singer, 41, placed a reassuring hand on the clearly nervous youngster’s back as she joined her for a rendition of their 2019 Grammy Award-winning song Brown Skin Girl.

While this marked Blue Ivy’s debut performance on a public stage, the future superstar has performed with her mum in pre-recorded situations.

The moment proved one highlight of many as Beyonce headlined the opening of new hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The ultra luxurious resort - which took eight years to build - spans 63 hectares, boasts 795 rooms and suites, countless hospitality venues and no fewer than 90 swimming pools.

Beyonce belted out all the hits for the one-hour set (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
The Standard was among select VIPS and media invited to experience the awe-inspiring new hotel and watch the one-hour outdoor spectacular for which Beyonce was reportedly paid $24m.

They certainly got plenty of bang for their buck as the Break My Soul hit-maker’s set involved no less than three costume changes.

The former Destiny’s Child star made it a girl power affair as she was accompanied by Firdaus, a 48-person all-female orchestra, mentored by Oscar-winning composer A.R Rahman.

She was also joined by America’s Got Talent winners The Mayyas and an all-female precision dance group from Lebanon with choreography by Emmy-nominated Fatima Robinson.

Security was tight for the highly anticipated gig with a “no phones” policy for which attendees were asked to place their mobiles inside specially provided bags.

Beyonce made it a girl power affair by surrounding herself with a number of female performers (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Their hands instead grasped champagne flutes filled with Moet and Chandon, which was free-flowing, and they also wrapped up against the chilly wind with specially provided black cashmere shawls.

Smokers were also told that they were unable to smoke as part of the terms and conditions of Beyonce’s contract.

While Beyonce didn’t perform any tracks from latest album Renaissance, she delivered some of her biggest hits from Crazy In Love to Halo and Beautiful Liar, along with her take on the Etta James classic At Last.

She brought her masterclass to a close by belting out fan-favourite Dunk In Love, as she was raised sixteen feet into the air amidst one of the world’s unique performance fountains, Skyblaze.

As her final note finished, a fireworks and drone extravaganza literally lit up the hotel.

Atlantis The Royal was lit up by fireworks both before and after Beyonce’s performance (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
It was then over to supergroup Swedish House Mafia for the ultimate DJ set including their hits One and Don’t You Worry Child.

Beyonce had excitedly told the crowd at the beginning that her family including husband Jay-Z, 53, and their children Blue and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter were there watching.

Her mother Tina Knowles, father Mathew Knowles and step-mother Gena Avery also flew out to lend their support.

Other VIP guests who walked the specially errected blue carpet was model Kendall Jenner, actress Rebel Wilson, singers Chloe x Halle, actress Letitia Wright and actor Winston Dukes.

The UK was well represented by former One Direction star Liam Payne along with celebrity couples Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, plus, Ronan and Storm Keating.

Supergroup Swedish House Mafia provided a DJ set later on in the night (Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Israeli model Bar Refaeli, actress Ellen Pompeo and Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban also scored themselves an invite.

Atlantis The Royal is officially open for bookings from next month.

