Beyoncé implores fans to take action in BET Awards speech: ‘We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does’

Former First Lady Michell Obama appeared on the 2020 BET Awards Sunday, to honor her longtime friend Beyoncé. Michelle presented Beyoncé with the Humanitarian Award for her work in social justice.

“Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community,” said Michelle. “You inspire me. You inspire all of us.”

While accepting the award, Beyoncé thanked everyone involved in the current calls for an end to systemic racism. “I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching, and fighting for change,” said Beyoncé. “Your voices are being heard, and you are proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The upcoming elections in November were also on Beyoncé’s mind during the acceptance speech. She implored that viewers vote in order to enact the changes that are spurring the current protests.

“I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system,” said Beyoncé. “We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.”

Immediately following her acceptance speech, a promo aired for her upcoming visual album, Black is King. It will be a celebration of Black excellence, based on the music from the film The Lion King: The Gift. The special is being released July 31st on Disney+.

For more on the BET Awards, go to BET.com.

Watch as DaBaby reenacts George Floyd's murder for controversial 'BET Awards' performance:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.