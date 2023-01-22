Beyoncé falls foul of LGBT fans with exclusive Dubai concert

American singer was reportedly paid £20 million to perform at the star-studded private launch event - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her most recent album was heralded as a celebration of gay culture and made in collaboration with some of the LGBT community’s biggest names.

So when the location for Beyoncé’s first concert in four years was revealed, it did not sit well with some of her fans.

The American singer was reportedly paid £20 million to perform at the star-studded private launch event for Dubai’s hotel Atlantis the Royal on Saturday.

The extraordinary show saw the 41-year-old artist propelled 16ft in the air in the middle of the hotel’s vast Skyblaze fountain while it breathed fire around her.



Lasting one hour, the 19-song show included the first live performance of Brown Skin Girl, performed with her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Although all filming of the show was banned, clips from the performance were on Sunday shared on social media.

While many fans rejoiced at Beyoncé’s return to the stage, others pointed out the hypocrisy of performing in the United Arab Emirates where same-sex relationships are illegal and punishable by imprisonment or death.

Bev Jackson, co-founder of LGB Alliance said the performance “casts a shadow over her support for lesbians and gay people”.

She said: “Beyoncé is a huge icon for many gay people. LGB Alliance is deeply therefore disappointed that Beyoncé has agreed to give a lucrative concert in Dubai, where same-sex sex acts are a criminal offence, potentially punishable by death.”



It comes after David Beckham received an onslaught of criticism for promoting the World Cup in Qatar in a country where being gay is illegal.

On Sunday Kitty Scott-Claus, who was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, wrote on Twitter: “Can someone explain why everyone was cancelling David Beckham the other month but now celebrating Beyoncé for performing in Dubai? One rule for one and one for another?”

One conflicted fan wrote: “I love Bey, but you can’t release a statement album like Renaissance, celebrating LGBTQ+ community and then perform in a country that criminalises and kills LGBTQ+. I love her still but she deserves to hear about it.”

Beyoncé joins the list of the mega-famous to have performed in Dubai including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Elton John.

Gay icon Kylie Minogue performed at the sister hotel Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Representatives for Beyoncé did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2016, the singer performed at the wedding of the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man.

In 2010, she performed a private New Year’s Eve concert in St Barts for the son of Colonel Gaddafi where she was reportedly paid $2 million. Her publicist later said the fee for the performance was donated to Haitian earthquake support relief. “Once it became known that the third party promoter was linked to the [Gaddafi] family, the decision was made to put that payment to a good cause,” the publicist said.



No expense was spared for the “grand opening” of what has been billed as the world’s most luxurious hotel this weekend. Celebrities at the VIP “grand reveal party” included Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Rebel Wilson, who were flown to the 43-storey hotel for the extravagant event.

With suites costing up to £230,000 per night, it is no surprise guests are given gold-plated toothbrushes, combs and razors and can select their pillows from a “menu” of seven.

Despite the exclusive guest list, other Dubai residents were treated to the spectacle of the Beyoncé show as the performance could reportedly be heard seven miles away.