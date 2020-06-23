Beyonce, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and More Lead Spotify’s Songs of the Summer Predictions

Click here to read the full article.

Obviously, the summer of 2020 is not an ordinary season, and Spotify’s predictions for the Song of the Summer reflect that. There are songs like DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” (feat. Roddy Ricch), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (feat. Beyoncé), “TKN” by Rosalia (feat. Travis Scott) and “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles, which was released in 2019 but continues to stream in high numbers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But there are also many songs focused on supporting the Black community — some that dropped in the past few days, like Beyonce’s “Black Parade,” H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” and some that are a couple or a few years old, like “This Is America” by Childish Gambino and “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar.

More from Variety

In no particular order, here is Spotify’s list of predictions for Songs of the Summer 2020, which you can stream now in this playlist:

• “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby, feat. Roddy Rich

• “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

• “TKN” by Rosalia, feat. Travis Scott

• “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby

• “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion, feat. Beyoncé

• “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga, feat. Ariana Grande

• “Stunnin’” by Curtis Waters, Harm Franklin

• “BLACK PARADE” by Beyoncé

• “Yo Perreo Sola” by Bad Bunny

• “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky

• “Are You Bored Yet?” by Wallows, feat. Cairo

• “Do It” by Chloe x Halle

• “Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

• “Don’t Rush” by Young T & Bugsey, feat. Headie One

• “Can I Call You Tonight?” by Dayglow

• “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa, feat. Emilee

• “I Can’t Breathe” by H.E.R.

• “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

• “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

• “Hasta Que Dios Diga” by Anuel AA, Bad Bunny

• “Waiting For” by rum.gold, feat. Jamila Woods

• “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S

• “Control” by Zoe Wees

• “Deep End Freestyle” by Sleepy Hallow, Fousheé

• “DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD” by Gunna, feat. Young Thug

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.