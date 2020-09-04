Beyonce Birthday Special: Fashion Kneels Before this Queen (View Pics)

For someone whose daughter is already being praised for having an envious wardrobe, imagine the impact hers would have! Beyonce is a style icon and has successfully established herself as a pioneer in the fashion industry. In her decade long career, Queen Bey, as her fans like to call her is a fashionista always on a roll. Her red carpet attempts are worshipped by her devotees and her stage appearances are imitated and gushed about. Beyonce's tryst with fashion has been successful, with the singer setting some major trends and dishing out some stunning style lessons. Beyonce’s Diet: Everything About the 22-Day Plant-Based Diet Queen Bey was On to Get into Shape.

Beyonce's bodysuits and her Met Gala outings are some of the many categories that we personally adore. She's a risk-taker and believes in leaving an impact. She may pick the boldest of attire and yet nail it as easily as one, two, three. The more we say about her style statements, the less it would be. Whether you like a touch of some funky element or prefer keeping it casual, Beyonce has style lessons to give for any occasion. With her innate confidence and a determination to pull off anything that's risque, Queen B ventures into her fashion zone with all her zeal and chutzpah. Diet Sabya Strikes Again, Targets Nora Fatehi's Pachtaoge for Blatantly Copying Beyonce's 'Mine' and Zayn Malik's 'Pillow Talk' Video Concepts.

She's indirectly inspiring so many ladies out there, invigorating them to match all the fashion goals set by her. From thigh-high slits to plunging necklines, Beyonce has certainly mastered the art of dressing right and is here to leave a legacy. As the Lemonade singer gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her brilliant fashion moments. Keep scrolling.

In Alexander McQueen

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Beyonce (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Falguni and Shane Peacock

