Beyoncé announces summer dates for long-awaited Renaissance World Tour

"Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dance floor."

Beyoncé announced her long-awaited tour for her seventh studio album "Renaissance" on Wednesday to kick off Black History Month.

The album, which debuted in July, is an ode to Black queer culture. Disco anthems, soulful ballads and sexy lyrics are packaged together in "Renaissance."

"RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023," she shared on Instagram.

Full Renaissance World Tour dates

Beyoncé's world tour kicks off in May and ends in September and includes stops in Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and many more.

Note: Some dates have changed. For the most up-to-date information, visit tour.beyonce.com.

May 10: Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena)

May 14: Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium)

May 17: Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium)

May 20: Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield)

May 23: Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light)

May 26: Paris, FR (Stade de France)

May 29: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

May 30: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

June 6: Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium)

June 8: Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium)

June 11: Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome)

June 15: Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion)

June 17: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

June 18: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

June 21: Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion)

June 24: Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park)

June 27: Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy)

July 8: Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre)

July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

July 17: Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)

July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

July 29: East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi's Stadium)

Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA (BC Place)

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome)

How to purchase tickets, presale information

Ticketing begins Feb. 6, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

There are several presale ticket options for Beyoncé fans. Verified fan registration for North American dates are available on beyonce.livenation.com and Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale via citientertainment.com. Verizon Up members can buy presale tickets at verizon.com/featured/verizon-up.

Visit the various websites for more on presale tickets as times vary by city.

You can also find "Register" buttons next to each date on her tour website.

Beyoncé returned to the stage for first time in four years in January

Last month, Beyoncé made her return to the stage and performed at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. Despite the luxury experience, the singer left fans wanting more, as she did not perform any songs from "Renaissance," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The invitation-only event marked her first concert in more than four years. She last performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event in 2018.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023.

Beyoncé dominates Grammy nominations

The singer's tour announcement comes days ahead of the Grammys where Beyoncé leads the 2023 lineup with nine nominations, including best dance/electronic album ("Renaissance"), best R&B performance ("Virgo’s Groove") and best traditional R&B performance ("Plastic Off the Sofa").

With 28 wins and 88 total career nominations, Beyoncé now ties her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. If Beyoncé picks up four or more awards this year, she will surpass the late Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. (The Hungarian-born conductor holds the record with 31.)

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' has arrived.: What we know, including the album leak, Kelis' sample

Beyoncé called out by Monica Lewinsky: over 'Partition' lyric after ableism controversy

Beyoncé's summer Renaissance World Tour kicks off in May.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have got "to be the most intense power couple in the history of music," Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. Mason said after the nominations were revealed. "That’s music and Grammy royalty – that’s the royal family."

Their combined 176 nominations are "absolutely a testament to their talent, to their level of excellence, to their work ethic, to their level of greatness over a long period of time. I don’t even know what the next (leading) couple would be, but it’s not anywhere close.”

Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul.' Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero.' These are the 10 best songs of 2022, ranked.

Beyoncé noticeably was not nominated in any of the music video categories for the Grammys, having not released any album visuals for "Renaissance" since its debut.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: Dates, how to buy tickets