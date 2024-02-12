Beyoncé Wears a Low-Cut Minidress and Boots to the 2024 Super Bowl

Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter kicked off the Super Bowl with their stylish pre-show appearance on the field. But Beyoncé herself was at the game too, dressed to make a statement in a black minidress with over-the-knee boots. She shared the photo of her look on her website during the game.

beyonce.com

Beyoncé’s outfit tonight, which includes a bolo tie, follows her more Western ensemble at the Grammys, which sparked rumors that her next project could be in the country music genre.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

So far, Beyoncé has had a quiet 2024. She memorably ended 2023 by releasing her Renaissance concert film in theaters and thanked fans for their support of the project in an Instagram post.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film,” she wrote. “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do:) I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman. I’m very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. “We did it.” We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 🥹 And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you.”

