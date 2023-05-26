Beyoncé’s Tribute Message To Tina Turner: “I Love You Endlessly” – Update
UPDATE: Beyoncé’ is keeping the memory of Tina Turner alive. At her Paris concert tonight, she confessed that she “wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner.”
See the Twitter video below.
Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris:
“I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner.”#Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour #RWT #RWT2023 #RWTPARIS #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/CKNUTXyifr
— 🐝🪩Beyhive🪩🐝 (@beyhivebcn) May 26, 2023
EARLIER: Beyoncé’ has added her thoughts on today’s death of Tina Turner, who passed at age 83.
“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” read Beyoncé’s message, posted on her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”
Turner collaborated with Beyoncé at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008 on “Proud Mary,” Ike & Tina Turner’s 1971 cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit. Beyoncé had performed the song three years before that at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors that feted Tina Turner.
Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Ms. Tina Turner. 🤍#RestInPeaceTinaTurner pic.twitter.com/z1uWndOS3N
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 24, 2023
