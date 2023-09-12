Beyoncé Thanks ‘Incomparable’ Diana Ross for Surprise Appearance at Her L.A. Show: ‘My Queen’

"Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen," Bey wrote

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé is taking a moment to thank her idol Diana Ross after the latter made a surprise appearance at her Los Angeles show last week.

On Monday, the “Crazy In Love” singer, 42, shared a sweet message dedicated to Ross, 79, alongside photos of the two together on stage during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. The photographs captured the mother of three’s reaction to Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

“Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross,” Beyoncé wrote in her Instagram caption, before referencing her “Alien Superstar” lyrics to further sing Ross’ praises. “The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. 🐝.”

Related: What Is Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge? All About the Viral Renaissance World Tour Trend

In a viral video shared on the night of Beyoncé’s birthday concert, the “Cuff It” artist jumped up and down with excitement after she was serenaded by Ross.

"Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross on stage at SoFi Stadium. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied, smiling from ear to ear. In 2019, Beyoncé sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross at the Motown singer’s 75th birthday party at Warwick in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In honor of Beyoncé’s special day, several celebs popped out for the show to celebrate the singer, including Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more. Most of the attendees were dressed in silver, per the birthday girl’s request last month.

Story continues

Related: All the Celebrities Who Attended Beyoncé's Birthday Concert in L.A.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Story. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!”

"We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” Beyoncé continued. “Your B at RWT.”

The Renaissance World Tour is scheduled to wrap up in Kansas City on Oct. 10.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.