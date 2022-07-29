Beyoncé Thanks Fans For 'Love And Protection' After Renaissance Album Leak

Beyoncé (Photo: Robert Gauthier via Getty Images)

Beyoncé (Photo: Robert Gauthier via Getty Images)

Beyoncé has thanked her fans for their “love and protection” after her new album Renaissance was leaked online before its official release.

The Break My Soul singer said she appreciated those who had called out “anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early”.

Audio files from Renaissance started circulating on social media on Wednesday, prior to the album’s global release on Friday.

Posting as it was officially released, Beyoncé wrote: “So the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient.

“We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

She signed off: “I love you deep.”

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, following the release of the critically acclaimed Lemonade in 2016.

However, she also released collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z in 2018 and soundtrack album Lion King: The Gift the following year.

Beyoncé has confirmed that Renaissance is part of a trilogy that was recorded during the pandemic, with the album described as “Act 1”.

The 16-track album covers a range of genres including driving disco, Afrobeats and house influences.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” she said.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

“A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She continued: “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me this space, creativity, and inspiration.

And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse who held me down during those late nights in the studio

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognised for far too long.

“This is a celebration for you.

“Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father…my first teacher you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”

She added: “To all my fans: I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

