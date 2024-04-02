Beyoncé stuns in all black Western wear at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter arrived at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday wearing black head to toe, from her cowboy hat, to her leather jacket and pants, to her towering heels.

iHeartRadio shared a backstage video of the icon accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z, also in all black, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the awards show. The night comes on the heels of her "Act II: Cowboy Carter" album, which was released Friday. The groundbreaking country music album took over social media and became Spotify's most-streamed album in single day in 2024.

Beyoncé was set to receive one of the night's top honors, the Innovator Award.

The award is given each year to one artist who continuously contributes to pop culture and the music industry, according to iHeartRadio.

"Few artists in the course of history have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has," an iHeartRadio news release stated. "Throughout the years, the global cultural icon has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR — the highest-grossing tour in history for both an R&B artist and a Black female artist."

In her latest chapter, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer is making waves in the country music genre. She said she was honored to make groundbreaking achievements with her new music but she hopes that "years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

Ludacris hosted the awards show that aired on Fox, as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations worldwide and the iHeartRadio app.

