Beyoncé’s Six-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Makes Rare Appearance With Big Sister Blue Ivy

The Carters are officially at the Super Bowl.

Jay-Z brought his daughters, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and six-year-old Rumi, to Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers competing for the national football championship title.

The outing is a rare public appearance for little Rumi, who looked adorable in an all-black monochromatic outfit composed of a Givenchy leather bomber jacket, a dress, black tights, and booties. Blue showed off her cool big-sister style in a black-and-white varsity jacket detailed with orange embroidery, blue denim cargo pants, and black Nike sneakers. Jay coordinated with his girls in a black leather bomber jacket covered in colorful graphic illustrations, which he paired with black sweatpants, white sneakers, a black beanie, and black sunglasses.

Missing in action were mom Beyoncé and Rumi’s twin brother, Sir.

Blue also appeared with her parents last Sunday at the 66th Grammy Awards, where Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While Beyoncé was at the ceremony (looking fabulous in a bedazzled black leather set from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2024 menswear collection), the rapper decided to bring his elder daughter onstage with him to accept the honor.

He made waves when he used his acceptance speech to call out the Recording Academy for its sometimes uneasy relationship with hip-hop artists and for its voting process, especially as it pertained to Beyoncé, who holds the record for winning the most Grammys (with 32 total), but has never received the award for Album of the Year.

“She has more Grammys than everyone, and never won Album of the Year,” Jay said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys, never won Album of the Year—that doesn’t work.”

