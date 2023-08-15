Beyoncé Shouts Out Lizzo at Atlanta Show Amid Dancers’ Lawsuit

Beyonce-Lizzo-Atlanta - Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé had a message for Lizzo while onstage at her Renaissance concert in Atlanta on Monday.

During her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” when Bey highlights the names of iconic Black female artists in music, Beyoncé shouted, “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!”

Lizzo previously attended a Renaissance show in June and shared the moment Beyoncé displayed her name over the crowd. “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor,” Lizzo wrote in her Instagram post.

The recent name drop in Atlanta follows a lawsuit filed against Lizzo by three of her former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment stemming from incidents that allegedly took place beginning in 2021 and through 2023. In the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, the dancers claimed that Lizzo, who has emphasized body positivity throughout her career, brought up one of the dancer’s weight gain. The dancer claims she was then berated and fired after she recorded a meeting due to a health condition, per the suit.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

Lizzo has denied the allegations, writing on Instagram earlier this month that her “work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.” She continued, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo wrote in her statement.

