Beyoncé Seemingly Skips Over Lizzo's Name in "Break My Soul" Remix Amid Lawsuit

Yesterday, news broke that Lizzo is being sued by three dancers who—per CNN—"claim they were subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment." The lawsuit dropped ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at Gillette Stadium and fans were quick to notice that Bey seemingly omitted Lizzo's name from "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" instead saying Erykah Badu’s name multiple times.

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour.



She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times.



pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023

According to CNN, the lawsuit against Lizzo claims her dancers were subjected to racial and religious discrimination by people Lizzo employed. One of the plaintiffs specifically alleges that she was pressured into touching a nude performer at a strip club. Another alleges that Lizzo made comments about her "weight gain," leading the plaintiff to “explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job."

Per the New York Times, the plaintiffs claim they were “exposed to an overtly sexual atmosphere that permeated their workplace” and “outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point."

Ron Zambrano, who is representing the dancers suing Lizzo, released a statement saying “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly.” He alleged that privately, Lizzo “weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Thus far, Lizzo hasn't commented.

