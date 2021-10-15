Beyoncé Says She's 'Inspired' By Meghan Following Her Oprah Interview

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

You can count Beyoncé as one of the 17 million people who tuned in to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's highly anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

But rather than post a comment on social media following the bombshell interview, Beyoncé took to her personal website to share her sweet message.

During the two-hour interview, Meghan revealed how adjusting to royal life took a toll on her mental health.

You can count Beyoncé as one of the 17 million people who tuned in to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's highly anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, as now, the superstar is showing her support for the Duchess of Sussex. But rather than post a comment on social media following the bombshell interview, Beyoncé took to her personal website to share her sweet message.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," wrote Beyoncé alongside an image of the two meeting for the first time at the U.K. premiere of The Lion King. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

During the two-hour interview, Meghan revealed how adjusting to royal life took a toll on her mental health. In one of the televised special's most heartbreaking moments, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that there was a point where she had considered suicide and turned to her husband, Harry, for support.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it—then I would do it," said Meghan to Winfrey during the interview. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Beyoncé isn't the only high-profile figure to speak out in support of Meghan in recent days. Tennis icon Serena Williams, the duchess's dear friend, also shared a moving message praising her friend's bravery in speaking her truth.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example- with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced," wrote Williams in her note. "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us."

Story continues

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You Might Also Like