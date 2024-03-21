Beyoncé Saddles Up in Custom Busted Latex Catsuit With American Flag for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Cover

Beyoncé has revealed the cover art for her upcoming eighth album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter.” In a new photo posted to the singer’s social media on Tuesday, Beyoncé wears a red, white and blue Busted latex ensemble, pairing it with high-heeled boots from Paris Texas.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Beyoncé’s statement seemingly referenced her appearance at the 2016 Country Music Awards, where she performed what was then her only country song, “Daddy Lessons,” alongside The Chicks. Before the show aired, some country fans called for a boycott of the CMAs on social media, and afterward, the CMAs website neglected to mention Beyoncé’s performance at the ceremony.

After announcing that she would release an entire country album in February, Beyoncé faced additional backlash from the industry, with one radio station initially refusing to play her single “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Meanwhile, “Dukes of Hazzard” actor and country singer John Schneider made degrading comments about Beyoncé during an appearance on One American News, likening her foray into the genre to “a dog…mark[ing] every tree.”

Beyoncé and The Chicks perform at the 2016 Country Music Awards.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” Beyoncé explained. “Act II is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Still, Beyoncé has been welcomed with open arms by country artists like Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves, who have publicly praised the singer’s latest project. Speaking to Knox News earlier this month, Parton revealed that Beyoncé recorded a cover of her 1973 hit, “Jolene,” but it was unclear whether the song will appear on “Cowboy Carter.”

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” Beyoncé continued. “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys.

Despite the backlash, Beyoncé’s country era is already a success — she became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em” in February, a feat the pop star credited to her fans.

“That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” Beyoncé wrote. “My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé began incorporating Western wear into her wardrobe with the release of her 2022 album, “Renaissance.” In promotional images for her recent world tour, the pop star sported a mirrored cowboy hat akin to a disco ball. Meanwhile, at the 2024 Grammys, Beyoncé accessorized her Louis Vuitton skirt suit with a Stetson chapeau.

Beyoncé’s new look will likely cause spikes in Western apparel sales, as predicted by Isha Nicole, creative director and senior vice president of marketing for Boot Barn. “[Beyoncé is] inviting the masses to participate in the romanticism of the American spirit,” she told WWD last month. “With this, we’ll see a spike in traditional felt cowboy hats in colors such as stark white or red, donned recently by the queen herself.”

