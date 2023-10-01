Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Is Reportedly Headed to Theaters

Alert the Beyhive: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is getting the full concert-film treatment.

Multiple outlets including Variety and Deadline have reported that singer's fashion-filled, economy-boosting tour is reportedly in final talks to head to release through AMC, following the movie theater chain's screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour later this month. Per the outlets, the film could be released as soon as December 1 this year.

Per Variety, the pop star has spent years developing the film, which will include "elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, parts of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour (Blue Ivy Carter cameos surely to come)."

The "Break My Soul" singer reportedly recorded the two September tour stops in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for the film, per Deadline.

While neither Beyoncé's team nor AMC has spoken directly on the matter, the singer is expected to announce the concert film following the conclusion of her final tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, this evening. Earlier today, Parkwood Entertainment shared a countdown on their Instagram story, which is timed to end just hours after tonight's show.



The Renaissance World Tour is one of the superstar's highest-grossing concert tours to date, and has already brought in over half a billion dollars to date. The singer has previously released several films documenting the behind-the-scenes process of her intricate live performances. Her most recent film release was 2019's Homecoming, which followed the rehearsals leading up to her headlining set at Coachella 2018.

Watch this space for updates.

