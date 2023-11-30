Beyoncé's Renaissance movie opens with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment - Getty Images

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has opened to strong first reviews ahead of its general release tomorrow (December 1).

Announced in October, Queen Bey's latest movie is a filmed version of her latest tour, with some behind-the-scenes footage of the artist with her family, including husband Jay-Z and Blue Ivy.

The movie currently sits at a 100% critic score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where critics hailed the film as a testament to Beyoncé's decades-long career.

While the film's rating may vary once more reviews come in, fans can seemingly bank on the Renaissance documentary maintaining the coveted Certified Fresh status. In the meantime, let's take a look at what's been said about Beyoncé's big-screen endeavour.

The Hollywood Reporter

Were Renaissance the movie simply a recording of the show, it'd be a treat in itself. By weaving in behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that reveal where Renaissance came from and how it got to be here, Beyoncé serves up a fully satisfying meal.

Los Angeles Times

It's a celebration of talent, yes, but also of the commitment, the sacrifice, the sheer tenacity required to pull off the illusion of effortlessness.

Variety

It's satisfying without being indulgent, but most of all, it's a monument to Beyoncé's status as one of pop's most enduring figures, and everything it takes to get there.

Deadline Hollywood Daily

Just as much a behind-the-scenes documentary and rare interview with Beyoncé as it is a treat to the best seat in the house for the nearly 3-hour performance.

Uproxx

The film stands as a testament to the recent achievements of Beyoncé.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is released internationally on December 1.



