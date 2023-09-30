Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film Heads Toward AMC Theaters

Beyoncé is in final talks to release her recent “Renaissance” tour as a concert film through AMC Theatres, according to media reports.

The release is tentatively set for wide release on Dec. 1.

The film follows megastar Taylor Swift’s own “Eras Tour” heading to the AMC chain on Oct. 13. It’s a day with meaning for Swift, who frequently talks about 13 being her favorite number and has dropped references to it in her music and elsewhere.

The news was first reported by Variety, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the project.

TheWrap has reached out to AMC Theatres for comment.

More to come…

