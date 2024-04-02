Beyoncé Receives Innovator Award From Stevie Wonder at iHeartRadio Music Awards — Watch
It was a case of legends honoring legends as Stevie Wonder took the stage at Monday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards to present one of the biggest trophies of the night to Beyoncé.
Visibly moved to be receiving an accolade from Wonder, she told him, “Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. Thank you. God bless You.”
Wonder returned the love, thanking Beyoncé “for motivating the world to become a better place.” The carousel of gratitude continued to spin as Beyoncé then thanked Wonder for playing harmonica on her new cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” as featured on Cowboy Carter.
Cher was another major honoree at Monday’s ceremony, taking home the coveted Icon Award. And who better to introduce her than fellow icon (not to mention her Mamma Mia! daughter) Meryl Streep! Cher even blessed the ceremony with a performance, for which she was joined by Jennifer Hudson.
The night’s biggest wins went to SZA, who won Song of the Year for “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year; and OneRepublic, who won Best Duo/Group of the Year. A full list of this year’s winners can be found on iHeartRadio’s official website.
Hit PLAY on the video below to watch Beyoncé receive her award, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the night.
BEYONCÉ ACCEPTS HER INNOVATOR AWARD FROM STEVIE WONDER😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rc0rlgoBsF
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 2, 2024
