Beyoncé Put a Preppy Spin on New Year's Eve Dressing With Her Silver Plaid Skirt Set

Cher Horowitz meets disco.

Dressing like a disco ball isn't new for Beyoncé (we're talking about the woman who dedicated her birthday month to wearing chrome), so when it came to picking out her New Year's Eve outfit, the pop diva put a new spin on the same-old concept.



Sharing her outfit from last night's festivities with a caption-less post on Instagram, Beyoncé wore a Cher Horowitz-inspired plaid set that consisted of a micro-miniskirt and a long blazer with a strapless, sheer white corset underneath. Rather than a standard metallic hue, Bey's outfit was constructed from a silvery-gray tweed fabric with fringe detailing. She finished off her look with optic white accessories — including a tiny purse, pointed-toe pumps, and square-shaped sunglasses — and silver chain-link earrings.



Her freshly-dyed platinum blonde hair was styled in long loose waves with a center part, while a red-tipped manicure, glossy lips, and shimmery eyeshadow provided the final touches to her glam.



2023 was an exceptional year for Beyoncé. Aside from breaking the record for the most Grammy Awards of all time with her Renaissance win back in February, the singer kicked off her ninth tour, which brought in $579 million, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, and the seventh-highest-grossing tour overall. Her box office numbers were also impressive with her concert film grossing a worldwide total of over $42 million.

Let's raise a glass to that.

