Beyoncé Is Partnering With Peloton For Homecoming-Themed Workouts. Here’s What We Know

A few years ago, I discovered a foolproof antidote to a lack of motivation: Beyoncé. Lately, when I’m struggling to convince myself to actually get up and log into that Zoom workout, I’ve been hyping myself up with songs from her repertoire. What can I say? Lyrics like, “I came to slay, bitch” just do something to me. So the news that the megastar singer is bringing her motivational music straight to Peloton users with a series of Homecoming-themed workouts makes a lot of sense to me.

The partnership is meant to commemorate homecoming season, a cherished time at historically black colleges and universities (and the eponymous name of Beyoncé’s 2019 concert film). Since it’s likely that most of this year’s homecoming celebrations will be virtual due to COVID-19, Beyoncé wants the workouts she created with Peloton to page homage to HBCUs and homecoming season.

As part of this partnership, Peloton and Bey (who’s also an investor in the stationary biking behemoth) will also be gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 different HBCUs, which can be used to access classes whether you have equipment or not.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé noted in a written statement. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

A lot of people are excited about this partnership. Beyoncé was already Peloton users’ most requested artist, after all. So to answer the demand, the fitness platform gave us a taste: A-30 minute stationary bike ride is already available on demand through the service today, and more workouts will roll out throughout the course of the month.

You don’t have to have a Peloton bike at home to do many of these Beyoncé workouts. In addition to indoor cycling classes, the platform will also release Homecoming-themed running, strength, bootcamp, and even yoga classes throughout the month, according to a company press release. You can do these through the Peloton app, which anyone can try for free during the 30-day trial period (as someone who’s always forgetting to cancel after free trials, just set an extra calendar reminder to opt out after a month if you don’t plan to keep it).

Here’s the full release schedule below — happy sweating!

On Demand

30 minute Beyoncé Two for One Ride with Alex Toussaint & Tunde Oyeneyin

Wednesday 11th Nov , at 7.30pm Eastern

30 minute Beyoncé Yoga Flow with Chelsea Jackson Roberts

10 minute Beyoncé Meditation with Chelsea Jackson Roberts

Thursday 12th Nov, at 7.30pm Eastern

20 minute Beyoncé Full Body Strength with Robin Arzón

20 minute Beyoncé Outdoor Run with Robin Arzón (Audio Only)

Friday 13th Nov, at 5pm Eastern

30 minute Beyoncé Ride with Ally Love

Saturday 14th Nov, at 10am Eastern

60 minute Beyoncé Bootcamp with Jess Sims

