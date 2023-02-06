Beyoncé is now officially queen of the Grammys, breaks record for all-time wins

Beyoncé now is truly the queen – of the Grammys.

By winning the best electronic/dance album Grammy midway through Sunday's telecast, the singer brought her 22-year total to 32, topping the 31 statues claimed by legendary Hungarian conductor Georg Solti and making her the all-time awards champ of the Recording Industry Association of America. Solti died in 1997.

"Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night," a visibly emotional Beyonce said, thanking in particular the LGBTQ community for their support of her music. "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

"I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here, but he's here in spirit," she added. "I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

She became the most-winning female singer in Grammy history in 2021.

Beyoncé is having a big month: First, she announced an in-demand world tour, and now she's broken the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist in music history.

Beyoncé won her first Grammy in 2001

Houston-raised Beyoncé Knowles won her first Grammy in 2001 as a member of Destiny's Child for the hit "Say My Name." She came into Sunday's awards show with 28 wins.

The nine 2023 Grammy nominations racked up by her album "Renaissance" included ones in the prestigious categories of album and record of the year, neither of which she had won previously in her illustrious career.

Beyoncé's total of 88 nominations tied her with her husband, rapper and producer Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nods of all time.

Jay-Z is tied with his longtime rival Kanye West as the most Grammy-awarded rappers in history. West had no nominations in 2023 and whose controversial and racist comments have cost him business deals and industry alliances.

The record-setting Grammy wins by the woman whose fans call her Queen Bey came just days after the announcement of her Renaissance world tour, which kicks off in Europe May 10 and wraps up in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Demand is expected to be brisk, and Live Nation is staggering sales by city in an effort to avoid the online computer snafus that plagued the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets last year

Beyoncé's crowning achievement puts her at the head of an impressive class.

Behind her is music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones with 28 wins; bluegrass/country singer and musician Alison Krauss with 27; jazz composer and musician Chick Corea with 27; composer and conductor Pierre Boulez with 26; pianist and composer Vladimir Horowitz with 25; singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder with 25; and composer John Williams with 25, and Jay-Z at 24.

Solti's record seemed unbeatable for decades. The composer won his 31st and final Grammy in 1998. He died in 1997 at age 84. Beyoncé's record could well be extended. She is 41 and seems destined to be back at the awards show for years to come.

