Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Family Tested Negative for Coronavirus, Talks Mother's Day Plans

Tina Knowles-Lawson can't wait to hug Beyoncé again after social distancing apart.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of Tamron Hall, the 66-year-old matriarch — who have been working with her daughter, 38, on a campaign to encourage Houston residents to get tested for the novel coronavirus — revealed that she's hoping for a big in-person reunion after the family tested negative for COVID-19.

"We all got tested," she shared. "We've gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together — and I can actually touch them for real."

Knowles-Lawson went on to say that she's been feeling "sad" on Sundays because "that's the day we all get together" with her grandchildren, which includes Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2.

"So on Sunday mornings, I got the blues," she explained.

Beyoncé's philanthropy initiative BeyGOOD is partnering up with Knowles-Lawson this Mother's Day weekend for a new campaign, #IDIDMYPART, which encourages those in Houston to get tested for COVID-19 as a way to slow the spread of the virus.

The mobile testing relief campaign will bring in medical center staffers to administer 1,000 free tests. Along with free test kits, the initiative will provide residents with essential vitamins, household supplies and personal protective equipment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28.2 percent of all COVID-19 patients in the United States are black or African American.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Knowles-Lawson previously explained in a press release.

"It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don't get tested then you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus," she explained.

"Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status."

In April, Knowles-Lawson shared that she had lost one of her dearest friends, who was a health care worker amid the coronavirus pandemic, and paid tribute to her in a touching Instagram post.

“I got the saddest news about my old roommate and one of my best friends Sheila Campbell Christian,” she began. “She passed away yesterday! She was so beautiful, so kind and a nurse.”

Since losing her loved one, Knowles-Lawson is urging fans to take the health crisis seriously as many continue to be affected by the condition.

“She was my maid of honor at my wedding and Beyoncé was her flower girl at her wedding,” Knowles-Lawson recalled in the caption of a photo showing her vocalist daughter as a child during the ceremony. “Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing.”

“These are real people with real families. Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney who lost her precious mom,” she explained. “These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. Please take it seriously and stay home if you can. ❤️🙏🏾 RIP Sheila ❤️🙏🏾😇.”

