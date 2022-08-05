Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'

Long may they reign.

Music titans Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for their first official collaboration. A day after Queen Bey released remixes of her hit single "Break My Soul" by Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance, and Will.i.am, she linked up with the Queen of Pop for another new version, aptly titled "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."

In the track, which is currently only available on Beyoncé's website, she pays tribute to a number of Black female artists in the same spoken-word style that Madonna herself used on her 1990 song "Vogue." Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams, Chloe x Halle, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj all get a shout-out, as do Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, Grace Jones, and more.

Though "The Queens Remix" marks their first official collab, the two previously worked together on Madonna's star-studded 2015 music video for "Bitch I'm Madonna." Beyoncé appeared in the video alongside Rita Ora, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Katy Perry, and many more.

Beyoncé has ruled the airwaves since releasing her club-inspired album Renaissance last Friday. The original version of "Break My Soul" became her highest-charting solo song in six years, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of the album's release.

Earlier Friday, Madonna dropped another surprise collaboration, "Material Gworrllllllll!" with Saucy Santana.

